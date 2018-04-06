Home > SoBeautiful

Vivica Fox Is Confronted By PETA During Her Book Launch At Barnes And Noble

Hello Beautiful Staff

Leave a comment

Vivica Fox is currently doing press rounds for her book, ‘Everyday I’m Hustling.’ While hosting a book signing at Barnes And Noble in NYC, the actress was caught by surprise and ambushed by PETA and vegan protesters.

The protestors and activists call for Fox to “stop wearing fur” and to “stop being an animal abuser.” One of the protestors shouted, “Vivica Fox talks about respect, but she kills animals! She paid someone to kill an animal!” They also told the NAACP Image Award Winner to “stop trying to be relevant.” Yikes.

RELATED: Power Move: PETA Buys Stake In LVMH To Stop Cruel Treatment Of Animals

During the entire ordeal, Fox kept a straight face and was calm. At one point in the video, you can hear someone from her team calling for security.

This is one of PETA’s tactics to bring awareness to their mission and cause. They often bombard public figures to get their message across.

In July of last year, PETA protestors took to a MET x Michael Kors event, where they bought tickets and then protested during the designers’ talk. He immediately left afterward.

Beauties, what would you have done in this situation? Did you think Vivica Fox handled herself well? Sound off in our comment section!

DON’T MISS:

Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk Show ‘Face The Truth’

Uh Oh! ‘Black Magic’ Creator Sues Vivica A. Fox, Accuses Her Of Stealing Strippers

Vivica Fox And Other High Powered Women Teach Us How To Find Our Black Girl Magic

 

Animal Rights , Barnes and Noble , Black celebrities , black celebrity news , celebrity news , peta , Vivica A. Fox , vivica fox

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Vivica Fox Is Confronted By PETA During Her Book Launch At Barnes And Noble

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

comments – add yours
Just Added
Andrea Pippins Adobe Artwork
This Illustrator Created Beautiful Artwork For Adobe That Celebrates Self-Love And Self-Care For Black Women
Vivica A. Fox Launches Her New Book 'Every Day I'm Hustling'
Vivica Fox Is Confronted By PETA During Her Book Launch At Barnes And Noble
Chadwick Boseman
‘Black Panther’ Will End A 35 Year Public Movie Ban In Saudi Arabia
VFILES - Front Row - February 2017 - New York Fashion Week
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Cardi B. Wears A Golden Bee To Accent Her Pink Turban
Sephora Hosts Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Launches in Paris
Rihanna Steps Out In Versace To Celebrate Her Latest Fenty Beauty Releases
The 2015 Miss Universe Pageant - Arrivals
Steve Harvey’s Wife Marjorie Under Fire For Using The Word ‘Retarded’ On Social Media
The Build Series Presents Gary Owen Discussing His New BET Show 'The Gary Owen Show'
No Ma’am! Comedian Gary Owen Gets His Wife To Help Call Another Black Comedian The N-Word
Black boy putting sister in laundry basket
Meet The Illinois 8th-Grader That Raised $1,000 For A Community ‘Free Wash Day’ At Her Local Laundromat
Trending Nicki Minaj & Safaree
Safaree Knew One Of His Robbers From Childhood
Trending Kobe Bryant And Phil Jackson Address The Media
Lamar Odom Reveals Marijuana Helped Kick His Crack Addiction
Trending Black Girls Rock! 2017 - Backstage & Audience
Tyrese Expecting A Daughter With His Wife
June Ambrose What's In Your Bag With Camara Aunique
LET’S MAKEUP: Here’s How You Get June Ambrose’s Signature Pink Lip
12 itemsThe 2017 Miss Universe Pageant
These Photos Of Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett Will Make You Want To Book An Island Vacation
Crime scene tape
REPORT: Body Of Missing CDC Employee Found In Chattahoochee River
Guess Spring 2018 Campaign Reveal Starring, Jennifer Lopez
LET’S MAKEUP: Jennifer Lopez Is Launching Her First Makeup Line Ever With Inglot Cosmetics
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - April 4, 2018
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Rita Ora Is In An Armor Of Fashion At The Montblanc Event