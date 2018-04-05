Black Man Wielding Pipe Fatally Shot By Police In New York

Just two weeks after Stephon Clark‘s shooting, another Black man was gunned down in his neighborhood, this time almost 3,000 miles away.
According to ABC New York, the shooting occurred on Wednesday in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn around 5 p.m. According to the NYPD’s twitter handle, authorities were called to the scene after 911 calls were placed saying that a man was in the area pointing an object at several people on the street.
Authorities say that when they arrived on the scene, the unnamed victim pointed the object toward officers, prompting them to open fire. Authorities discovered that the object was not a firearm, but a pipe, which was recovered at the scene. According to Chief of Department Terence Monahan who spoke at an evening press conference, four officers (three plainclothes officers and one uniformed) fired 10 rounds.
However, witnesses offer conflicting accounts, saying the officers fired upon arrival unwarranted. One neighbor who spoke to HelloBeautiful under anonymity said the victim was mentally disabled and was known to hang around the area regularly.
“As I was going into my building, after crying with everyone, I saw a woman run down the street screaming at the top of her lungs. That was her close friend and someone just told her about it,” the neighbor said.
“Crown Heights is very much a police state. I lived in Bed-Stuy for four years and never saw this many cops in my life,” the neighbor continued.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
SOURCE: ABC News
