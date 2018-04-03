Arizona Mom Used A Stun Gun To Get Her Kids To Church On Easter Sunday

Some mothers are serious when it comes to church, especially 40-year-old Sharron Dobbins. On Easter Sunday, the Arizona mother of two wanted her sons to attend church so bad that she used a stun gun to wake them up.

“I said, ‘Get up! It’s Jesus’ Day!’” Dobbins told ABC News. “I made the noise with the Taser, but I did not tase my son,” she continued.

“He was like, ‘Mom, I’m calling the police,” she continued. I said, “You can call the police, UPS, DPS, whoever you want to call. Police were on the phone and I told the dispatcher, ‘You need to be with Jesus right now.’” Yes you read it correctly–she even told the dispatcher that she shouldn’t be working — she should be getting her praise on!

Although Dobbins claims she didn’t tase her 16-year-old son, the police tell a different story. Authorities say they found two marks on the teen’s leg and took Dobbins into custody. Dobbins spent 12 hours in jail on Easter and was charged with one count of child abuse with intent to cause harm.

Dobbins still thinks she did nothing wrong, “because you’re supposed to put God first and that’s all I was trying to do is tell my kids to put God first.”

Watch the news clip below:

SOURCE: ABC News

