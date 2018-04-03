Home > SoBeautiful

#AaliayhForMAC Makeup Line Debuts In June

MAC will have you looking hot like fire this summer!

Sonya Eskridge

Sonya Eskridge

File Photo of Aaliyah

Source: Barry King / Getty

MAC will be storming the beauty counter with its upcoming Aaliyah-inspired line this June– just in time to make your summer beat sizzle.

Does this count as an Easter present? We’ve been waiting on the Aaliyah-inspired makeup line since MAC announced last August, and now we finally know when we can expect it to arrive.

MAC announced on Sunday, April 1, that the Aaliyah line will be available in stores on June 21. Online shoppers won’t even have to wait that long, though! MAC will release the Aaliyah collection for online purchase on June 20.

The news came as a bit of a surprise. MAC hadn’t given many updates about the line, which Aaliyah fans demanded until this weekend–and even that was a bit lowkey. One Aaliyah loyal caught wind of a rumor about a June release on April Fool’s Day, and they reached out to the brand confirmed the news.

MAC didn’t make an official announcement about Aaliyah’s line until today when it gave Instagram a glimpse of the collection.

#AaliyahForMAC was created due to overwhelming demand from fans, so who better to represent the collection than the people who are inspired by her every day? Instead of enlisting traditional models to represent their new products, MAC wants fans to show it off. But no regular fan will do. MAC is looking for a muse, so it announced a casting call on Instagram.

