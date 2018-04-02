Home > Most Recent

Winnie Mandela, Activist & Icon In The Anti-Apartheid Movement, Dies At 81

Mandela died on Monday morning surrounded by her family after battling a long illness.

Charise Frazier , Staff Writer, Producer

Charise Frazier is a multi-media journalist and a pop-culture news junkie who is passionate about making social change through writing.

Leave a comment
SAFRICA-POLITICS-RAMPHOSA

Source: GULSHAN KHAN / Getty

According to BBC News, Winnie Mandela, the former wife of late South African apartheid leader, Nelson Mandela, has died at 81.

Mandela, an activist and speaker in her own right, was seen as a pillar of strength who formalized as a large proponent of the anti-apartheid movement during her marriage and in the years after.

Family spokesperson, Victor Dlamini, said Mandela died at home early Monday after battling a long illness. She was interned at Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg

“She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones, Dlamini said in a statement obtained by BBC.

Mandela was born in 1936 in Eastern Cape, formerly known as Transkei. She was working as a social worker when met her husband in the 1950’s. The couple stayed married for 38 years – which included the 27 years Mandela was imprisoned by the South African governement.

Five years after her husband was jailed after being targeted for his role in the anti-apartheid movement, Mandela was also jailed by the government.

The couple divorced in 1996, but remained close up until Mandela’s death in 2013. She is survived by her two children, Zindziswa and Zenani Mandela.

This is a developing story.

SOURCE: BBC News

DON’T MISS:

PRESS PLAY: Jennifer Hudson Shines As Winnie Mandela In Biopic [TRAILER]

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Hospitalized Just Two Days After Receiving Honorary Degree

apartheid , Nelson Mandela , winnie mandela

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Winnie Mandela, Activist & Icon In The Anti-Apartheid Movement, Dies At 81

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

comments – add yours
Just Added
Watch What Happens Live - Season 13
Kenya Moore Got Michael Rapaport All The Way Together On ‘WWHL’
iGo.live Launch Event - Arrivals
Watch: Blac Chyna Wields Stroller At Fan Attempting To Touch Her Child
SpeakHER graphic: Episode 5
SpeakHER Podcast Episode 5: Atima Omara, Political Strategist
Zuma delivers farewell speech as SA ANC leader
Winnie Mandela, Activist & Icon In The Anti-Apartheid Movement, Dies At 81
US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-PROTEST-POLITICS
Parkland Survivor On Laura Ingraham: ‘When Is She Going To Apologize To Lebron James?’
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Slay! Mo’Nique Celebrates Weighing Under 200 Pounds For The First Time As An Adult
Matt Barnes
Matt Barnes Starts College Fund For Stephon Clark’s Two Children
Toni Braxton Visits BET's '106 & Park' - April 11, 2011
Did Tamar Braxton Get Sister Traci Kicked Off Toni’s Tour?
Police line
Stephon Clark’s Autopsy Revealed He Was Shot 8 Times From The Back
Zulu Parade, Mardi Gras, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA
Atlanta Charter School Apologizes For 2nd Grade Blackface Show
UK Black Lives Matter Demonstration Held In London
Devonte Hart, Boy From Viral Protest Photo, Told Neighbor He Was Being Starved To Death
Trending Fabolous' The Great Fabsby Birthday Celebration
Video Surfaces Of Fabolous Violently Threatening Emily B. And Her Father
For the third day in a row the Black Lives Matter movement...
Officer Who Shot Alton Sterling Fired
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 15: Howard University is a federally ch
Howard University Students Protest School Administration With ‘B*tch Better Have My Money’
FOX, 20th Century FOX Television, FX Networks And National Geographic Channel's 2014 Emmy Award Nominee Celebration
Stacey Dash Quits Congressional Campaign
Today - Season 67
Taraji P. Henson Was Ready For Her ‘Glenn Close Moment’ When Tyler Perry Called Her To Star In ‘Acrimony’