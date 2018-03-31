Home > ThinkBeautiful

Howard University Students Protest School Administration With ‘B*tch Better Have My Money’

Accused embezzler Tyrone Hankerson Jr. speaks with Roland Martin.

Sonya Eskridge

Sonya Eskridge is a writer from Maryland, who started her news career in radio at the age of 17. After graduating from Virginia Tech, she went on to write for a national publication where she was able to mold her personal voice. Always looking for ways to inform on important issues—or share her love of nerdy and girly things—Sonya thoroughly enjoys writing about a wide range of subjects.

Leave a comment
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 15: Howard University is a federally ch

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Howard University students took over the school’s administration building, using one of Rihanna‘s songs as their battle cry.

Howard students are demanding that the school listen to them after the university fired six employees for misappropriating $1 million in financial aid money

TMZ.com reports that the students flooded Howard’s administration building on Thursday, blasting B*tch Better Have My Money by Rihanna.

The students not only descended on the office, they also mobilized online to make their demands clear.

There was also a press conference earlier today, where students also held the school’s executive committee’s Board of Trustees responsible for the mishandled funds. They’re asking that the entire board be removed from their roles.

It seems the students are still camped out at Howard University’s administration building.

Meanwhile, Tyrone Hankerson Jr. is speaking out for the first time since being slammed with allegations that he’s directly responsible for nearly half of the missing money. Hankerson, a student who worked in the financial aid office, is accused of embezzling $429,000.

“It’s been an extremely difficult time,” Hankerson told Roland Martin. “I am trying to remain optimistic about this, but it has been a challenge–particularly going to class, worrying about safety and welfare concerns.”

Hankerson worked in the financial aid office throughout his undergrad years at Howard. From 2011 to 2015, his main job was to work as an assistant the directors of the Financial Aid office.

When asked directly about whether he stole money from the school, Hankerson seemed to think it was a ridiculous idea. He believes he’s only been dragged into this as part of a plot to force Dr. Wayne Fredrick out of his position as President of Howard.

“I have not embezzeled any money ever, and I have not taken or embezzeled $429,000 from Howard University. That is absolutely false,” he insisted. “The money that was awarded to me was through the discretion of university officials who have the authority to make those decisions.”

Including pay he received for working at the school, grants, financial aid and scholarships, Hankerson estimates that he received about $200,000 from Howard University during his undergrad years.

RELATED STORIES:

All The Viral Moments From Howard’s Homecoming Weekend

Howard University Students Protest James Comey’s Convocation Speech

Howard University Hit With Lawsuit Claiming Improper Handling Of Sexual Assault Cases

Dr. Wayne Fredrick , Embezzlement , howard university , Tyrone Hankerson Jr.

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Howard University Students Protest School Administration With ‘B*tch Better Have My Money’

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

comments – add yours
Just Added
For the third day in a row the Black Lives Matter movement...
Officer Who Shot Alton Sterling Fired
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 15: Howard University is a federally ch
Howard University Students Protest School Administration With ‘B*tch Better Have My Money’
FOX, 20th Century FOX Television, FX Networks And National Geographic Channel's 2014 Emmy Award Nominee Celebration
Stacey Dash Quits Congressional Campaign
Today - Season 67
Taraji P. Henson Was Ready For Her ‘Glenn Close Moment’ When Tyler Perry Called Her To Star In ‘Acrimony’
NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak
NeNe Leakes And Kim Zolciak Face Off In Explosive ‘RHOA’ Reunion Trailer
2018 GQ x Neiman Marcus All Star Party - Arrivals
Cardi B Addresses Offset’s Cheating Habits On New Single ‘Be Careful’
Fabolous' The Great Fabsby Birthday Celebration
Shocking Details: Fabolous Reportedly Punched Emily B In The Mouth 7 Times
Romeo Santos In Concert - New York, NY
Here Are All The Fashion Details On Cardi B.’s Visuals For Her ‘Be Careful’ Promo Cover
CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea at Chateau Marmont
Teyana Taylor Teams Up With Italian Fashion Brand GCDS For A Capsule Collection
Premiere Of Sony Pictures' 'Ghostbusters' - Arrivals
Slay! Watch Leslie Jones Live Her Dream As J-Lo’s Backup Dancer
Members of 'Stop Mass Incarceration' carry banner 'Stop...
#StephonClark: His Family Lays Him To Rest In Emotional Funeral
US-POLICE-RACISM-UNREST
Boy In Viral Ferguson Hug Photo Missing After Family Car Plunges Off Cliff
Mario Winans CD Release Party for 'Hurt No More'
Celeb Support Reportedly Non-Existent At Rapper Craig Mack’s Funeral
Winterfest 2017
Chris Brown Photographed With Hands Around Woman’s Neck, Lawyer Says It’s For Play Play
Mya
Mya Admits To Sexting, But Doesn’t Send Nudies
Chef Lawrence Games N Gab
Chef Lawrence Puts His Taste Buds To The Test With ‘Bodega Or Boujee’