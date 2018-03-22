BlackGirlMagic! Trinidad and Tobago Swears In First Female President

Trinidad and Tobago just proved that a woman can lead their country!

On Monday, Paula-Mae Weekes took her oath as the island’s 6th president and first-female one in the country’s history.

T&T's sixth President, Paula-Mae Weekes, takes the oath of office. pic.twitter.com/jcbL7G7CeD — C News (@cnewslive) March 19, 2018

According to Caribbean360, during her speech, Weekes, 59, spoke about the issues plaguing her country.

“[Trinidad and Tobago] is perilously close to the point of no return”, with crime, corruption, racism, abysmal public services and an ineffective judicial system, among other problems, so thick on the ground that all hope is lost, and the country had two choices: “Option 1 – We can lament, blame, criticize and allow a miasma of despair to overwhelm us or Option 2 we can consciously and intentionally choose the alternative,” she stressed.

The Grio reported that Weekes replaced Anthony Carmona who leaves behind an extremely high murder rate — nearly 400 people in Trinidad have been victims of homicide in in 2017.

History in the making! Today we celebrate as Paula-Mae Weekes takes the monumental step to become Trinidad and Tobago’s first female president 🇹🇹 pic.twitter.com/tuLIk6ZLzp — Fuse (@ttfuse) March 19, 2018

Weekes is now the only woman to head a Latin American or Caribbean nation: Former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet left her post in March.

Congrats President Weekes! You got this!

RELATED NEWS:

Michelle Obama Reveals What We Always Knew: The President Always Had Swag

Reclaiming Her Time! Maxine Waters Tore Into Trump In BET State Of The Union Response

Kamala Harris Favored At CBC Forum For 2020 Presidential Run