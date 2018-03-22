Home > ThinkBeautiful

#BlackGirlMagic! Trinidad and Tobago Swears In First Female President

Congrats Paula-Mae Weekes!

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Contributing Writer

Leave a comment
Elevated view over city & coastline, Ocho Rios, St. Ann Parish, Jamaica, Caribbean

Source: Doug Pearson / Getty

Trinidad and Tobago just proved that a woman can lead their country!

On Monday, Paula-Mae Weekes took her oath as the island’s 6th president and first-female one in the country’s history.

According to Caribbean360, during her speech, Weekes, 59, spoke about the issues plaguing her country.

“[Trinidad and Tobago] is perilously close to the point of no return”, with crime, corruption, racism, abysmal public services and an ineffective judicial system, among other problems, so thick on the ground that all hope is lost, and the country had two choices: “Option 1 – We can lament, blame, criticize and allow a miasma of despair to overwhelm us or Option 2 we can consciously and intentionally choose the alternative,” she stressed.

The Grio reported that Weekes replaced Anthony Carmona who leaves behind an extremely high murder rate — nearly 400 people in Trinidad have been victims of homicide in in 2017.

Weekes is now the only woman to head a Latin American or Caribbean nation: Former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet left her post in March.

Congrats President Weekes! You got this!

RELATED NEWS:

Michelle Obama Reveals What We Always Knew: The President Always Had Swag

Reclaiming Her Time! Maxine Waters Tore Into Trump In BET State Of The Union Response

Kamala Harris Favored At CBC Forum For 2020 Presidential Run

Michelle Obama Delivers Final Speech At The White House

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

11 photos Launch gallery

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Continue reading #BlackGirlMagic! Trinidad and Tobago Swears In First Female President

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and "American history"! We have our own sheroes! And with news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we've been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
Elevated view over city & coastline, Ocho Rios, St. Ann Parish, Jamaica, Caribbean
#BlackGirlMagic! Trinidad and Tobago Swears In First Female President
Black Panther European Premiere
He Tried It! White Writer Blames ‘Black Panther’s’ Success For Ruining Other Movies
Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Miracles From Heaven' - Arrivals
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away
2016 Soul Train Music Awards - Backstage and Audience
Judge Honors Jill Scott’s Prenup, Denies Estranged Husband’s Demands
President Obama Hosts Canadian PM Trudeau On His Official Visit To Washington
The Weinstein Company Owes Malia Obama Money For Internship
OWN Hosts A Private New York Screening Of 'Queen Sugar'
OWN Sets Two-Night Premiere For ‘Queen Sugar’ Season 3
The 2017 MAXIM Hot 100 Party - Arrivals
Eva Marcille Throws Royal Baby Shower
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'The LEGO Batman Movie' - Arrivals
Amber Rose Claps Back At Ignorant People Who Think Her Son Bash Is Gay
Saints and Sinners
Are You Ready? Season 3 Of ‘Saints And Sinners’ Is Coming Back
The Cinema Society with Ravage Wines & Synchrony host the after party for Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther'
These Photos Of Danai Gurira Are A Visual Ode To Melanin
Reese's Senior Bowl
NFL Receiver Zay Jones Has Bizarre Episode, Kicks Through Glass Door
2016 Industry Dance Awards And Cancer Benefit Show - Arrivals
Columbus Short Freed From Jail After Serving Only 34 Days For Beating His Wife
The Streicker Center Hosts A Special Evening With Former First Lady Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Wears This Gucci Dress Twice And We’re Thankful
Christian Cowan - Runway - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
San Francisco Is The First Major U.S. City To Go ‘Fur Free’
11 itemsPhoto of Maya Angelou
Women Of Words: Black Women Poets You Should Know
Cher
Tina Turner Reveals She Has Forgiven Ike Turner For Years Of Physical Abuse