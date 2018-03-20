Home > Most Recent

Multiple Injuries Reported After High School Shooting In Maryland

Our country is clearly in chaos as our president is focused on suing a porn star.

Parker Riley, NewsOne


Sadly, another school shooting to report. This time, it’s Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. According to CNN.com, the incident is “contained” but the school is on lock down. Reportedly, three people have been sent to the hospital.

A student named Jonathan Freese called into CNN and said the shooting began early in the morning and seven people could possibly be hurt. However, he did not see the shooting. He also said, “I didn’t really expect for this to happen. I do always feel safe, though, because they always have police at the school.”

Jonathan ended the call when he was being escorted out of the classroom by police. Watch below:

Last week, students at Great Mills High School walked out of class in protest against school shootings.

From Austin to Parkland to Maryland, our country is clearly in chaos.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this tragedy.

