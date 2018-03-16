CLOSE
HomeSoBeautiful

Fashion Faux Pas: Kanye West Is Getting Sued Over His Yeezy Collection

Leave a comment

Camouflage is definitely trending.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 06, 2017

Source: Josiah Kamau / Getty

We’ve seen celebs like Tamar Braxton, Rihanna, Amber Rose and more rocking the hunter chic print in various ways.

Vetements - Mens Fall 2018 Runway - Paris Menswear Fashion Week

Source: Catwalking / Getty

Louis Vuitton : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2018/2019

Source: Victor Boyko / Getty

It’s also been trending on the runway with popular brands like Vetements, LanvinLouis Vuitton, and more showing the print on the runway back in January.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - May 1, 2016

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Kanye West has been giving off the “going hunting” vibes for the fashion set and is now possibly preparing to pay a hefty price for the trend. Jordan Outdoor Enterprises, a popular camouflage pattern manufacturer since 1982, has apparently filed a lawsuit against Yeezy for producing an “unauthorized copy” of their Realtree camouflage pattern.  Uh oh.

View this post on Instagram

ItalYe 🇮🇹 📸 @thomasmarchioni #MafiaSZN

A post shared by YEEZY MAFIA (@yeezymafia) on

PEOPLE Magazine allegedly has accessed court documents claiming a Yeezy rep had reached out to Jordan Outdoor Enterprises in 2016, regarding their camouflage design. The lawsuit reveals that after Jordan Outdoor Enterprises brought out licensing, that the Yeezy camp became non-responsive.

What do you think beauties? Does the camouflage look too similar? Is Jordan Outdoor Enterprises just choosing to target Yeezy for their popular owner? Tell us your thoughts in the comment section.

DON’T MISS:

Yeezy Season 6 Debuted Like a High-End Instagram Boutique

Kanye West Is In An Unrequited Love Affair With The Fashion Industry, And It’s Time He Learns How To Move On

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Dear Celebs, These Orthopedic Shoes Are Not A Lewk

Kanye Debuts #YeezySeason6 With Kim K Clones
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 14, 2017
8 photos
celebrity fashion , celebrity lawsuits , celebrity style , kanye west , yeezy , yeezy season

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
R Kelly
FBI Investigating R. Kelly For Allegedly Arranging Cross-Country Flight For Underage Girl
6 items Trending Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show
Slay! Beyonce’s 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game
Blackbird Film Fest
Mo’Nique Drags Whoopi Goldberg: She’s ‘Always Been The Help’
30 itemsPresident Trump Hosts College Football Champion Clemson Tigers At White House
#TrumpCaved: Miss Nancy Is Not Playing Around With Y’all President
Waist up shot of African male teacher leading biology class, out of focus, students foregrounded with hands up, Cape Town, South Africa
Four Black Girls Allegedly Strip-Searched At School For Being Too ‘Hyper And Giddy’
Life Ball Welcome Party
Kim Porter’s Cause Of Death Finally Revealed
25 items Trending 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Blue Ivy’s Long & Luxurious Mane Snatches The Edges Off Her Bald-Headed Haters
18 itemsBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
Tamar Braxton’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Meltdown Becomes The Gif You Didn’t Know You Needed
13 itemsUS-OSCARS-SHOW
Aquarius Season is Among Us! Find Out Which Celebrity Falls Under the Air Sign
Kelly Rowland
Get A Glimpse Of Kelly Rowland As Gladys Knight In BET’s ‘American Soul’
5 itemsCelebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 6, 2018
5 Scandalous Rumors Surrounding Wendy Williams’ Show Hiatus
Senior African American woman at the park
Meet The 86-Year-Old Grandma Who Lost 120 Pounds Working Out In Her Living Room
McDonald's Bacon Hour
You Can Put Bacon On Any Menu Item For Free During McDonald’s Bacon Hour!
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji Interrupts Her Friend’s Wedding In This EXCLUSIVE ‘What Men Want’ Clip
WE tv Hosts Exclusive Premiere For Hip Hop Thursdays
Despite Being A Sexual Assault Victim, Lil’ Mo Is Still Defending R. Kelly: ‘I’m Not Muting Sh*t’
Empty Beds In Hospital Room
Male Nurse Who Impregnated Woman In Vegetative State Arrested
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close