Trending
Home > HelloBuzz

18-Year-Old Sister Of Mass Murderer Dylan Roof Accused Of Having Weapons During National School Walkouts

Surely, no one is actually surprised that she shares the same warped views as her brother.

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

The deranged apple clearly doesn’t fall far from the tree. The teenaged sister of currently incarcerated mass murderer Dylan Roof, has been accused of having weapons during the national school walkouts that occurred earlier this week to protest for better gun control.

The Huffington Post is reporting that 18-year-old Morgan Roof, a current student at A.C. Flora High School in Columbia, South Carolina, was arrested and charged after officials say she was carrying weapons on school grounds. She also posted a disturbing Snapchat video where she said she hoped the protest were “a trap and ya’ll get shot.”

Via Huffington Post:

The younger sister of Dylann Roof, the convicted mass murderer who killed nine people at a historic black church in South Carolina, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly bringing weapons to her school on the same day the National Student Walkout was planned.

Morgan Roof, an 18-year-old student of A.C. Flora High School in Columbia, South Carolina, was charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of carrying weapons on school grounds, according to The State newspaper. An administrator at the school alerted a school resource officer that a student on campus had made a threatening and racist Snapchat post and brought pepper spray and a knife to school. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department later confirmed that the student was Morgan Roof.

Roof’s Snapchat post criticized her schoolmates at Flora High for participating in the nationwide student walkouts in protest of gun violence on Wednesday. The protests were being held on the one-month anniversary of a horrific mass shooting that left 17 dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. “I hope it’s a trap and y’all get shot,” Roof wrote of the protest at her school, according to a screenshot of her Snapchat post. “We know it’s fixing to be nothing but black people walkin out anyway.

In a letter to students, parents and faculty, A.C. Flora Principal Susan Childs said that a student’s social media post caused “quite a disruption” on campus but stopped short of identifying Morgan Roof by name. She described her Snapchat video as a “hateful message” that was “extremely inappropriate.”

Morgan Roof was released from the Richland County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond with the condition that she not return to school.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

White Student Caught On Video Saying The N-Word, Black Classmates Get Suspended Instead

Brownsville, Brooklyn Man Kills Three Family Members And Himself After A Family Feud

Dylan Roof , gun reform , morgan roof , national school walkouts , school gun reform , school protests

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading 18-Year-Old Sister Of Mass Murderer Dylan Roof Accused Of Having Weapons During National School Walkouts

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
Trending Paley Center For Media's Hollywood Tribute To African-American Achievements in Television, Presented by JPMorgan & Co
Secure The Bag! Ava DuVernay Tapped To Direct DC Comics Movie ‘The New Gods’
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
Stork News! Cardi B Is Reportedly 6 Months Pregnant, Due In July
Trending Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball
Snapchat Stock Plummets 5 Percent After Rihanna Blasted Them For Violent Ad
Text messaging.
This Website Is Helping You Look Like A Fashionista For Spring
US-POLITICS-WOMEN-OBAMA
Michelle Obama Reveals What We Always Knew: The President Always Had Swag
2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Even Tracee Ellis Ross Didn’t Love Her Body At One Point
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Sightings
Kim Kardashian Calls Her “Bo Derek” Braids, “Appreciation”
Trending Nine Dead After Church Shooting In Charleston
Teen Sister Of Dylan Roof Said To Have Weapons During School Walkouts
Legacy Of Beauty InAugural Brunch
This Networking And Empowerment Brunch In Atlanta, GA Is Where Every Beautypreneur Needs To Be
Trending Roughly 2,000 Israelis of Ethiopian orig
White Student Says N-Word, Black Classmates Get Suspended Instead
Trending US-CRIME-SHOOTING
Brownsville, Brooklyn Man Kills Three Family Members And Himself
June 29, 2007 Slug: me-flags assignment no: 192101 Photograp
IHOP Apologizes After Server Tells Black Teens to Pay for Their Meals In Advance
2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Arrivals
No Hair Don’t Care: Tamar Braxton Unveils Bald Look
Marielle Franco, Radical Black Female Politician, Executed In Brazil
2012 Essence Music Festival - Seminars - Day 3
Sis What? Evelyn Lozada Says If Her Life Was On The Line, She’d Call Chad Johnson
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Reveals Why He Wears A Turban