18-Year-Old Sister Of Mass Murderer Dylan Roof Accused Of Having Weapons During National School Walkouts

On Snapchat, 18-year-old Morgan Roof said she hoped the protests were "a trap and y'all get shot." https://t.co/YiOfdC6xIc — HuffPost (@HuffPost) March 15, 2018

The Huffington Post is reporting that 18-year-old Morgan Roof, a current student at A.C. Flora High School in Columbia, South Carolina, was arrested and charged after officials say she was carrying weapons on school grounds. She also posted a disturbing Snapchat video where she said she hoped the protest were “a trap and ya’ll get shot.”

The younger sister of Dylann Roof, the convicted mass murderer who killed nine people at a historic black church in South Carolina, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly bringing weapons to her school on the same day the National Student Walkout was planned.

Morgan Roof, an 18-year-old student of A.C. Flora High School in Columbia, South Carolina, was charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of carrying weapons on school grounds, according to The State newspaper. An administrator at the school alerted a school resource officer that a student on campus had made a threatening and racist Snapchat post and brought pepper spray and a knife to school. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department later confirmed that the student was Morgan Roof.

Roof’s Snapchat post criticized her schoolmates at Flora High for participating in the nationwide student walkouts in protest of gun violence on Wednesday. The protests were being held on the one-month anniversary of a horrific mass shooting that left 17 dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. “I hope it’s a trap and y’all get shot,” Roof wrote of the protest at her school, according to a screenshot of her Snapchat post. “We know it’s fixing to be nothing but black people walkin out anyway.

In a letter to students, parents and faculty, A.C. Flora Principal Susan Childs said that a student’s social media post caused “quite a disruption” on campus but stopped short of identifying Morgan Roof by name. She described her Snapchat video as a “hateful message” that was “extremely inappropriate.”

Morgan Roof was released from the Richland County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond with the condition that she not return to school.

