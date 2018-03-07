Home > SoBeautiful

‘Insecure’ Creator Issa Rae To Host The 2018 CFDA Awards

Danielle James , Style & Beauty Editor

The CFDA Awards will be held on June 4th and while they haven’t announced the nominees and honorees, they did drop the big name that will be hosting: Issa Rae. She will be the first female host in several years and is taking over hosting duties from Seth Meyers, who hosted the award show last year.

49th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

CFDA president and CEO Steven Kolb said, “Issa Rae is leading a new generation of performers who use their voice and humor to discuss social topics in a way that is relatable and poignant.” The CFDA Awards are making additional changes moving the show from the Hammerstein Ballroom to the Brooklyn Museum. Kolb added, “The Brooklyn Museum is a strong and iconic backdrop to one of fashion’s biggest nights.”

We can’t wait to see what #BlackGirlMagic that Rae brings to the award show…and what she wears!

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Issa Rae's Best Red Carpet Looks Through The Years

Issa Rae's Best Red Carpet Looks Through The Years

