Compton Mayor Aja Brown Considering Congressional Bid Against Stacey Dash

Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty
Compton Mayor
Aja Brown is reportedly contemplating placing her hat in the ring for a congressional run against actress Stacey Dash.
According to
, Brown is gearing up to announce her intentions on Thursday, vying for the 44th Congressional District which covers the cities of Compton, Watts, San Pedro and North Long Beach. TMZ
RELATED: Stacey Dash Could Be Your Next California Congresswoman If You Don’t Vote In November
Sources say Brown was encouraged by members of the California congressional delegation after Dash filed to run last month. Apparently insiders believe Dash is running for notoriety, instead of true regard for the district.
Brown, 35, made history as the youngest person elected to the position when she won the mayoral race in 2013. She again won the seat in 2017. Her
12-point initiative has led to lower crime rates, educational programming for Compton adolescents, and also focuses on expanding economic growth for the city’s inhabitants.
SOURCE: TMZ
DON’T MISS:
Stacey Dash Is Begging For Campaign Donations By Shouting Out The Bronx
But Why? Stacey Dash Says She’s Considering Running For Congress
Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Shea Moisture Strengthen, Grow + Restore Conditioner
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
1 of 25
2. Shea Moisture Coconut Hibiscus Curl + Style Milk
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
2 of 25
3. Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla Sulfate-Free Shampoo
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
3 of 25
4. Carol's Daughter Mimosa Hair Honey Shine Pomade
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
4 of 25
5. Carol's Daughter Hair Milk Leave-In Moisturizer
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
5 of 25
6. As I Am Coconut CoWash Cleansing Conditioner
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
6 of 25
7. Organix Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo
Source:courtesy of Organix
7 of 25
8. Cantu Shea Butter Leave-In Conditioner
Source:Cantu
8 of 25
9. Cantu Shea Butter Twist And Lock Gel
Source:Cantu
9 of 25
10. Beautiful Textures Tangle Taming Shampoo
Source:courtesy of Beautiful Textures
10 of 25
11. Beautiful Textures Moisture Butter
Source:courtesy of Beautiful Textures
11 of 25
12. Ojon Damage Reverse Shampoo
Source:courtesy of Ojon
12 of 25
13. Ojon Damage Reverse Conditioner
Source:courtesy of Ojon
13 of 25
14. OBIA Curl Hydration Spray
Source:OBIA
14 of 25
15. Ouidad Heat and Humidity Gel
Source:courtesy of Ouidad
15 of 25
16. Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Gel
Source:Ouidad
16 of 25
17. Curly Hair Solutions Curl Keeper
Source:Curly Hair Solutions
17 of 25
18. Curl Junkie Coffee-Coco Curl Creme Lite
Source:Curl Junkie
18 of 25
19. Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo
Source:Moroccanoil
19 of 25
20. Moroccanoil Hydrating Conditioner
Source:Moroccanoil
20 of 25
21. Moroccanoil Hair Treatment
Source:Moroccanoil
21 of 25
22. Yarok Hair
Source:yarokhair.com
22 of 25
23. WEN Chaz Dean Sweet Almond Mint Cleansing Conditioner
Source:ChazDean.com
23 of 25
24. Jane Carter Solution All Natural Nourish and Shine for Dry Hair and Dry Skin
Source:Jane Carter Solution
24 of 25
25. Pantene Pro-V Truly Natural Hair Co-Wash Conditioner
Source:Pantene/Pantene.com
25 of 25