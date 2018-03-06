Trending
Betty Shelby, The Cop Who Killed Terence Crutcher, Is Back To Work

The fact that she is back at work like nothing ever happened, is just...

Danielle Jennings
Like the many men before him, the death of Terence Crutcher at the hands of a police officer appears to mean nothing, as the cop who killed him is officially back to work like nothing ever happened.

Betty Shelby, the former Tulsa, Oklahoma police officer who killed Terence Crutcher is back to work in a her new role as a deputy in Claremore, Oklahoma according to The Root. If you recall 40-year-old Terence Crutcher was an unarmed motorist shot and killed by Shelby, who was found not guilty of manslaughter, back in September 2016.

[Betty] Shelby is now serving as a full-time deputy for the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office in Claremore, Okla., and is happily patrolling again. Shelby, one may remember, resigned from the Tulsa Police Department after her trial ended in her acquittal. While at the TPD, she landed a cushy desk job after the killing, as she was not allowed to patrol. She even managed to get the fatal shooting scrubbed from her employment record, as if she had never killed an unarmed man.

She eventually left the TPD and last fall joined the Sheriff’s Office as an unpaid reserve deputy. A few months ago, she came board full time, and Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton confirmed that she has had no issues on the job.

“She’s doing her job and doing it well,” Walton said. “When she came on as a reserve deputy, we talked about when she was ready, maybe returning to patrol. She had some commitments she wanted to fulfill first, but she hit that point a few months ago where she was ready.”

Walton also wants to point out how Shelby is so embraced by the local community that even black people are allegedly embracing her and congratulating her on doing a good job.

“Not to make this a black or white or racial deal, but one gentleman, a black gentleman, approached Betty at QuikTrip and struck up a conversation with her and said, ‘I know who you are and I appreciate what you do,’” Walton said. “No reason at all for us not to support her.”

Give me a break. RIP Terence Crutcher.

 

Betty Shelby , news , oklahoma news , police , Police deaths , Terence Crutcher

