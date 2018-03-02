MoneyMoves: Spotlight On Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Global Head Of Women & Black Community Engagement For Google

As the constant push and spotlight angles for more black faces in diverse industries such as science and technology, there are also a host of success stories to inspire the next generation. Valeisha Butterfield Jones is all about being economically empowered to help others. As the Global Head of Women and Black Community Engagement for Google, she is striving to provide others with a seat at the table.

We spent some time with Jones to create this profile of her to give you a bit of insight into her passion points. At the top of that list is not leaving any young black women behind as she continues to ascend to success, or as she puts it to “lift as you climb.” It’s great to get your foot in the door of an industry that’s less diverse, but Jones stresses that being the “unicorn” and being the only face like hers is not her goal. Instead, she aims to make room for all.

Check out the VIDEO of Valeisha Butterfield Jones dishing out wisdom and dripping in #BlackGirlMagic!

