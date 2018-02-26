Stacey Dash Could Be Your Next California Congresswoman If You Don’t Vote In November

Charise Frazier is a multi-media journalist and a pop-culture news junkie who is passionate about making social change through writing.

On Monday “Clueless” star Stacey Dash filed paperwork to run for a congressional seat in the state of California, confirming previous rumors that she intended to run for office.

According to The Hill, Dash submitted official documents to the Federal Election Commission with the slogan “Dash to DC.” As expected, the former Fox News host will run on the Republican ticket to represent California’s 44th Congressional District, which is currently run by Rep. Nanette Barragán. Barragán was the first Latina to hold the position when she won the seat in 2016.

Compton, Watts, Watts, San Pedro and North Long Beach inhabit the 44th Congressional District which is home to a largely Hispanic and Black population. Out of the total population (723,685), 511,063 identify as Hispanic, while 110,038 identify as Black, the U.S. Census reports.

108, 467 people ranging from ages 25-34 make up the largest age demographic in the district–notifying significant change could be made if the people over the age of 18 show up to the polls in November. The area largely swayed Democratic in the last presidential election.

Dash posed the question to her Twitter audience in early February–prompting many opinions in support and in opposition of the idea.

A number of people online and off have suggested I run for political office. I wanted to see what my online community thinks of this idea as I mull the possibilities. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/L71fF0NnXR — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) February 9, 2018

In the past the actress has been a vocal opponent of former President Barack Obama and supported Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

If Dash wins the upcoming November race, she would become the fourth Black woman in the House of Representatives who currently represent the state of California, alongside tenured Representatives Barbara Lee, Karen Bass and Maxine Waters.

