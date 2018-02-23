Omarosa is still on Celebrity Big Brother and dropping tidbits about her year at the White House. This week, the reality star revealed that when she would travel on Air Force Once, she was charged for food.

She told Ross Mathews, Marissa Jaret Winokur and James Maslow, “You pay for the food… There’s no free ride in the government. I got a bill and it was, like, $23 dollars, and I was like, ‘I didn’t even eat anything,’ so I called the military aid. I was like, ‘Why am I getting a bill?’ He’s like, ‘Well if you even consume the snacks, you get a flat fee.’”

Did the Trump administration charge Omarosa because they could see the snake in her? Nope. According to a 2012 story from New York magazine, “It is a curious fact of White House life that when flying on the Big Bird—a conveyance whose $180,000-per-hour bill is footed by the taxpayer when the plane is on official business — travelers do not get free meals.”

Well, at least Omarosa was proven to be telling the truth about something.

Omarosa Drops More Strange Gossip: Reveals She Was Charged For Snacking On Air Force One

