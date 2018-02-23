CLOSE
HomeHelloBuzz

Omarosa Drops More Strange Gossip: Reveals She Was Charged For Snacking On Air Force One

She was allowed on Air Force One?

Leave a comment
'All-Star Celebrity Apprentice' Red Carpet Event

Omarosa Manigault. Source: Matthew Eisman / Getty

Omarosa is still on Celebrity Big Brother and dropping tidbits about her year at the White House. This week, the reality star revealed that when she would travel on Air Force Once, she was charged for food.

She told Ross Mathews, Marissa Jaret Winokur and James Maslow, “You pay for the food… There’s no free ride in the government. I got a bill and it was, like, $23 dollars, and I was like, ‘I didn’t even eat anything,’ so I called the military aid. I was like, ‘Why am I getting a bill?’ He’s like, ‘Well if you even consume the snacks, you get a flat fee.’”

Did the Trump administration charge Omarosa because they could see the snake in her? Nope. According to a 2012 story from New York magazine, “It is a curious fact of White House life that when flying on the Big Bird—a conveyance whose $180,000-per-hour bill is footed by the taxpayer when the plane is on official business — travelers do not get free meals.”

Well, at least  Omarosa was proven to be telling the truth about something.

SEE ALSO:

Charlottesville Hero Pushed Fiancée Out Of The Way Of Deranged Terrorist

WATCH: White Supremacist Charlottesville Rally Organizer Flees From Counterprotesters

Omarosa Drops More Strange Gossip: Reveals She Was Charged For Snacking On Air Force One was originally published on newsone.com

Air Force One , donald trump , Omarosa

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
R Kelly
FBI Investigating R. Kelly For Allegedly Arranging Cross-Country Flight For Underage Girl
6 items Trending Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show
Slay! Beyonce’s 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game
Blackbird Film Fest
Mo’Nique Drags Whoopi Goldberg: She’s ‘Always Been The Help’
30 itemsPresident Trump Hosts College Football Champion Clemson Tigers At White House
#TrumpCaved: Miss Nancy Is Not Playing Around With Y’all President
Waist up shot of African male teacher leading biology class, out of focus, students foregrounded with hands up, Cape Town, South Africa
Four Black Girls Allegedly Strip-Searched At School For Being Too ‘Hyper And Giddy’
Life Ball Welcome Party
Kim Porter’s Cause Of Death Finally Revealed
25 items Trending 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Blue Ivy’s Long & Luxurious Mane Snatches The Edges Off Her Bald-Headed Haters
18 itemsBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
Tamar Braxton’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Meltdown Becomes The Gif You Didn’t Know You Needed
13 itemsUS-OSCARS-SHOW
Aquarius Season is Among Us! Find Out Which Celebrity Falls Under the Air Sign
Kelly Rowland
Get A Glimpse Of Kelly Rowland As Gladys Knight In BET’s ‘American Soul’
5 itemsCelebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 6, 2018
5 Scandalous Rumors Surrounding Wendy Williams’ Show Hiatus
Senior African American woman at the park
Meet The 86-Year-Old Grandma Who Lost 120 Pounds Working Out In Her Living Room
McDonald's Bacon Hour
You Can Put Bacon On Any Menu Item For Free During McDonald’s Bacon Hour!
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji Interrupts Her Friend’s Wedding In This EXCLUSIVE ‘What Men Want’ Clip
WE tv Hosts Exclusive Premiere For Hip Hop Thursdays
Despite Being A Sexual Assault Victim, Lil’ Mo Is Still Defending R. Kelly: ‘I’m Not Muting Sh*t’
Empty Beds In Hospital Room
Male Nurse Who Impregnated Woman In Vegetative State Arrested
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close