Report: Prince Harry Invited Obamas To His Wedding And Guess Who Didn’t Get An Invite

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be getting married on Saturday, May 19 at Windsor Castle and the guest list is expected to be epic. There have been reports for months that Prince Harry, who has been friendly with the Obamas for years, is insisting on inviting Barack and Michelle — with no invite to the current president.
Allegedly, a senior government source said, “Trump could react very badly if the Obamas get to a Royal wedding before he has had a chance to meet the Queen. Conversations are ongoing about it and ministers will eventually have to decide. If the Prime Minister lays down the law, Harry will just have to suck it up.” Well, looks like Harry isn’t sucking it up.
According to The Daily Star, the Obamas are getting their invite and Trump is not. “A Royal source told us Harry and Meghan ‘want to do things their own way,’ despite aides advising them to hold back on the invite. It was feared such a move would outrage US President Donald Trump — who has reportedly not been invited — and rock diplomatic ties with his country.” Clearly, Harry and Meghan could care less and it looks like Trump will have to breathe through it, but we are sure his Twitter fingers will start itching.The invitations are still going out, but reportedly the Obamas will more than likely attend.
Congrats to the happy couple!
SOURCE: The Daily Star
