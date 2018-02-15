Trending
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal

At press time, September is the scheduled release date.

Danielle Jennings
In what is sure to be a welcomed endeavor, social activist and #BlackLivesMatter frontman DeRay McKesson has just announced his first book deal, which is set for a fall 2018 release.

With his fierce and consistent social activism and huge following, it was the likely next step that DeRay McKesson transitioned into writing a book. As reported by The Root, McKesson’s first book will be published by Viking Press on September 4th and titled On the Other Side of Freedom: The Case for Hope.

You can read the book’s synopsis BELOW:

Mckesson’s book is described as a “conversation about activism, resistance, and justice that embraces our nation’s complex history,” as Mckesson “dissects how deliberate oppression persists, how racial injustice strips our lives of promise, and how technology has added a new dimension to mass action and social change.”

While speaking to the press, McKesson discussed the book and offered a clear understanding of its intent, stating “In the book, I aim to explore ideas of resistance and freedom informed by the perspective of the protests over the past four years and also my work in education and as a young organizer in Baltimore.”

Continuing, he said “I am writing about a host of things that I’ve not publicly discussed before, such as meetings with President Obama, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders and a host of other topics that required more space than Twitter, my go-to platform, allows. I also have met incredible activists and organizers around the world and have learned from these conversations and interactions and am exploring the common themes of struggle and resistance that I’ve seen, with a bias towards action, towards how we get to the other side of freedom.”

If the book is a success, which it likely will be, expect McKesson to continue with writing books on his experiences as an activist and on the frontlines of social change.

 

#BlackLivesMatter , celebrity books , DeRay Mckeeson , social activist

