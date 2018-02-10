Michaela Coel Made Her Dress For The WAKANDA Premiere In Two Hours And Social Media Was In Love

Oftentimes when it comes to celebrities, we naturally think of them having a slew of makeup artists and hair and wardrobe stylists at the ready for every event, function, and premiere. However, when a last-minute invite happens, sometimes you have to think quick on your feet–even if that means making your own outfit.
For Black Panther star Michaela Coel, that was exactly what happened when a last minute invite to the London premiere called for her to think quick on her feet. With less than two hours before the premiere, Michaela literally cut up a skirt and turned it into a top, sewing it with a second skirt to make a dress. And yes, that is exactly what she wore on the red carpet.
RELATED: Black Panther’s Ode To Black Hair Is Exactly What Hollywood Needs
Her tweet read, “Last minute invite to WAKANDA, had 2hrs to ready myself. I had bought two of the same skirt from auntie who has the stall outside the pharmacy in Accra mall. I cut one skirt to make it into a top and sew dating together into a dress. Resourceful b*tch,” followed by two pictures of her on the red carpet.
The British actress’ tweet caught fire on social media, half by people simply impressed by her outfit and the other half stressed that she did it all in less than two hours.
Obviously, we want to know how to make something as beautiful as her dress quickly. Or heck, just make a clothing line for us:
Michaela paired her dress with a bold red lip and gave us a simple, black lined eye. We’re here for it!
So aside from incredible acting skills, Coel has shown us that she is the Queen of resourcefulness.
DON’T MISS:
Go Behind The Scenes Of Angela Bassett’s ‘Black Panther’ Premiere Look
Chadwick Boseman Shares His Surreal Experience Of Driving Past KKK Rallies While Filming ‘Black Panther’
Lupita Nyong’o And Michael B. Jordan Look Like Black Royalty In South Korea
Welcome To Wakanda: The Royal Red Carpet Premiere
Welcome To Wakanda: The Royal Red Carpet Premiere
1. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 1 of 16
2. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 2 of 16
3. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 3 of 16
4. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 4 of 16
5. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 5 of 16
6. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 6 of 16
7. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 7 of 16
8. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 8 of 16
9. Black Panther premiereSource:Getty 9 of 16
10. Black Panther premiereSource:Getty 10 of 16
11. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 11 of 16
12. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 12 of 16
13. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 13 of 16
14. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 14 of 16
15. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 15 of 16
16. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 16 of 16