Michaela Coel Made Her Dress For The WAKANDA Premiere In Two Hours And Social Media Was In Love

Jamé Jackson
Oftentimes when it comes to celebrities, we naturally think of them having a slew of makeup artists and hair and wardrobe stylists at the ready for every event, function, and premiere. However, when a last-minute invite happens, sometimes you have to think quick on your feet–even if that means making your own outfit.

'Black Panther' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Mike Marsland / Getty

For Black Panther star Michaela Coel, that was exactly what happened when a last minute invite to the London premiere called for her to think quick on her feet. With less than two hours before the premiere, Michaela literally cut up a skirt and turned it into a top, sewing it with a second skirt to make a dress. And yes, that is exactly what she wore on the red carpet.

Her tweet read, “Last minute invite to WAKANDA, had 2hrs to ready myself. I had bought two of the same skirt from auntie who has the stall outside the pharmacy in Accra mall. I cut one skirt to make it into a top and sew dating together into a dress. Resourceful b*tch,” followed by two pictures of her on the red carpet.

Black Panther European Premiere In London

Source: Barcroft Media / Getty

The British actress’ tweet caught fire on social media, half by people simply impressed by her outfit and the other half stressed that she did it all in less than two hours.

Obviously, we want to know how to make something as beautiful as her dress quickly. Or heck, just make a clothing line for us:

Michaela paired her dress with a bold red lip and gave us a simple, black lined eye. We’re here for it!

'Black Panther' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Tim P. Whitby / Getty

So aside from incredible acting skills, Coel has shown us that she is the Queen of resourcefulness. 

