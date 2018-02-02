Don Lemon’s Sister Drowns In Freak Fishing Accident

I write what I like. I have a beach cruiser in Brooklyn that I named 'Lucy Blue.' I do my own twists and my own stunts. Follow my adventures on IG @KeyairaKelly

CNN news anchor Don Lemon‘s oldest sister has died, Page Six reports.

The popular media personality took to Twitter to share the tragic news with his followers.

“Thanks everyone for your words of sympathy. Please keep my family in your prayers,” the CNN host tweeted on Thursday. “Leisa was my oldest sister & partner in crime growing up. Always had my back. #RIPbigSis.”

Thanks everyone for your words of sympathy. Please keep my family in your prayers. Leisa was my oldest sister & partner in crime growing up. Always had my back. #RIPbigSis pic.twitter.com/9k1IVtqukQ — Don Lemon (@donlemon) February 1, 2018

According to the New Orleans Times-Picayune, L’Tanya “Leisa” Lemon Grimes tripped and fell into a pond during a fishing trip.

No foul play is suspected.

A statement from the family reads:

“The Lemon/Grimes family would like to thank everyone for their condolences and prayers at this time. Our family has suffered the tragic loss of L’Tanya ‘Leisa’ Lemon Grimes and we are leaning on each other for strength at this time. We appreciate privacy as we grieve the loss of our loved one.”

Lemon will not be hosting ‘CNN Tonight’ this Thursday in his normal time slot.

SOURCE: PAGE SIX

