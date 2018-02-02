Home > ThinkBeautiful

Girl Bye! Former Student Who Tormented Black Roommate Wants Criminal Record Wiped Clean

Brianna Rae Brochu doesn't want for her charges against Chennel "Jazzy" Rowe to be permanently placed on her record.

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Black Police Precinct And Courthouse Museum Recalls Miami's Segregated Past

Remember the white student who poisoned her Black roommate with her nasty body fluids? Well now she wants for the judge to swipe her record clean for her crimes.

According to USA TODAY, former University of Hartford student Brianna Rae Brochu has been charged with third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach for her treatment against Chennel “Jazzy” Rowe. 

But on Tuesday, Brochu applied for an accelerated probation program upon completion, which means she could potentially wipe her criminal record clean.

Whether or not that will happen remains to be seen.

As we previously reported, not only did the 18-year-old refer to her Black roommate as a “Jamaican Barbie, ” she also allegedly smeared her bodily fluids on Rowe’s toothbrush, backpack and food, which caused the young woman to get sick.

“Finally did it. Yo girl got rid of her roommate,” Brochu wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

She added: “After 1 1/2 months of spitting in her coconut oil, putting moldy clam dip in her lotion and rubbing used tampons on her backpack, putting her toothbrush in places where the sun doesn’t shine, and so much more I can finally say goodbye Jamaican Barbie.”

And while the local NAACP has stressed that this is a hate crime, Hartford State’s Attorney Gail Hardy told the Associated Press that there isn’t enough evidence to charge Brochu with that type of crime.

“We don’t have evidence to support that the conduct that Brianna Brochu engaged in was committed to intimidate or harass Miss Rowe because of her perceived race or ethnicity,” she said.

OK GIRL…whatever you say!

BEAUTIES: Do you believe that this is a hate crime?

