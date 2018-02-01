Atlanta Mom Gets 15 Years In Prison For Hot Car Death Of Daughter

An Atlanta mother was finally sentenced earlier this week for the death of her young daughter that she left inside of a hot car in June of 2017.
In the summer of 2017, Dijanelle Fowler left her one-year-old daughter Skylar Fowler inside of a hot car while she went inside a local Atlanta hair salon to get her hair done. After pleading guilty to second-degree murder, as well as testimony that Fowler was neglectful, she was officially sentenced to 15 years in prison, per local Atlanta ABC-affiliate WSB-TV.
Via WSB-TV:
Dijanelle Fowler broke down in a DeKalb County court Wednesday as she pleaded guilty to 2nd degree murder. “God blessed me to have a little girl, and that little girl became my everything,” Fowler told the judge. The 25-year-old began to sob as she told the judge about her regrets from the day Sklylar Fowler died.
Fowler left the child in the back of her car for more than 5 hours while she was at a hair appointment at this Tucker salon in June 2017. The judge said she believed Fowler was a good mother who made a horrible mistake. “This has been indicted as gross negligence. The state has never said this was an intentional killing,” said Judge Linda Hunter
But the baby’s father, Louis Williams, gave a different story. He told the court Fowler was a bad mom, who refused to take responsibility for the crime.
After her sentencing, Fowler wanted the judge and the family of her late daughter Skylar’s father to know that her actions were not intentional. “If I could trade my life right now to have her here, even just for a day, I would,” Fowler said. “And any person inside or outside this courtroom that tries to deny the love I had for my daughter did not know me and did not know the relationship that I had with her.”
Check out today’s Top Stories here:
‘Black Panther’ Pre-Sales Topping All Previous Superhero Movies
Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler And Wife, Singer Leah LaBelle, Killed In Car Crash
Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Shea Moisture Strengthen, Grow + Restore Conditioner
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
1 of 25
2. Shea Moisture Coconut Hibiscus Curl + Style Milk
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
2 of 25
3. Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla Sulfate-Free Shampoo
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
3 of 25
4. Carol's Daughter Mimosa Hair Honey Shine Pomade
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
4 of 25
5. Carol's Daughter Hair Milk Leave-In Moisturizer
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
5 of 25
6. As I Am Coconut CoWash Cleansing Conditioner
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
6 of 25
7. Organix Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo
Source:courtesy of Organix
7 of 25
8. Cantu Shea Butter Leave-In Conditioner
Source:Cantu
8 of 25
9. Cantu Shea Butter Twist And Lock Gel
Source:Cantu
9 of 25
10. Beautiful Textures Tangle Taming Shampoo
Source:courtesy of Beautiful Textures
10 of 25
11. Beautiful Textures Moisture Butter
Source:courtesy of Beautiful Textures
11 of 25
12. Ojon Damage Reverse Shampoo
Source:courtesy of Ojon
12 of 25
13. Ojon Damage Reverse Conditioner
Source:courtesy of Ojon
13 of 25
14. OBIA Curl Hydration Spray
Source:OBIA
14 of 25
15. Ouidad Heat and Humidity Gel
Source:courtesy of Ouidad
15 of 25
16. Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Gel
Source:Ouidad
16 of 25
17. Curly Hair Solutions Curl Keeper
Source:Curly Hair Solutions
17 of 25
18. Curl Junkie Coffee-Coco Curl Creme Lite
Source:Curl Junkie
18 of 25
19. Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo
Source:Moroccanoil
19 of 25
20. Moroccanoil Hydrating Conditioner
Source:Moroccanoil
20 of 25
21. Moroccanoil Hair Treatment
Source:Moroccanoil
21 of 25
22. Yarok Hair
Source:yarokhair.com
22 of 25
23. WEN Chaz Dean Sweet Almond Mint Cleansing Conditioner
Source:ChazDean.com
23 of 25
24. Jane Carter Solution All Natural Nourish and Shine for Dry Hair and Dry Skin
Source:Jane Carter Solution
24 of 25
25. Pantene Pro-V Truly Natural Hair Co-Wash Conditioner
Source:Pantene/Pantene.com
25 of 25