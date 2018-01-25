Trending
Home > HelloBuzz

First Black Woman Mayor Of San Francisco Secretly Voted Out

When Black excellence is too strong for some to handle...

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

In a move that can best be described as puzzling (and perhaps even ridiculous,) San Francisco is facing a barrage of questions after it was revealed that the city’s first black woman mayor was secretly voted out without her knowledge after recently taking office.

At the end of 2017, London Breed took over as the official Mayor of San Francisco when previous mayor Edwin Lee passed away. Now according to Blavity, London Breed’s time as the interim mayor of San Francisco has abruptly come to an end after she was voted out in secret with no prior warning.

Via Blavity:

[London Breed’s] role as interim mayor has been taken away by San Francisco Board of Supervisors. On Tuesday night, board members voted 7-2 vote to elect Supervisor Mark Farrell. He becomes the third mayor of the city in six weeks. : The board also voted 5-4 to oust Breed as interim mayor.

Breed, who also serves as president of the board, has been criticized for having too much power. Moderate leaning critics argue that she should be replaced by a “caretaker mayor” that was not planning to take the job in a more permanent matter. She made history as the city’s first black woman to serve as mayor.

In a statement to the press after the vote, Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer said “The power of incumbency provides such an unfair advantage that I believe we must take this election out of the hands of the Board of Supervisors and allow San Franciscans to choose the next mayor on a level playing field.”

Fellow Supervisor Mark Farrell doubled down on Lee’s statement with his own, stating that Breed was voted out because “to me, that is too much power in one person’s hand. There needs to be checks and balances.”

As for Breed, she sent out a tweet to her supporters after the news of her being voted out was released:

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Get Their Own Barbie Dolls

These Celebs Slayed Their Front Row Looks At The Chanel Couture Show

london breed , political news , politics , San Francisco , san francisco mayor , san francisco news

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading First Black Woman Mayor Of San Francisco Secretly Voted Out

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
Trending US mid-term elections in Virginia
First Black Woman Mayor Of San Francisco Fired After Secret Vote
10 itemsCelebs Front Row At Chanel Couture Show 2018
These Celebs Slayed Their Front Row Looks At The Chanel Couture Show
Trending 2016 Essence Festival - Day 2
'A Wrinkle in Time' Cast Gets Signature Barbie Dolls
Trending 47th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Arrivals
First Look + Air Date For 'Scandal' + 'HTGAWM' Crossover Episode
Premiere Of OWN's 'Greenleaf' - Arrivals
Oprah Winfrey Is ‘Loved’ On The March Cover Of InStyle Magazine
En Vogue Rocket Video
Get All The Details On En Vogue’s Lewks For Their New “Rocket” Music Video
The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 2
Black Twitter Drags Erykah Badu For Finding The ‘Good In Hitler’
Celebrities Visit 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' - August 15, 2
She Ready! Tiffany Haddish Signs Deal With HBO To Develop New Projects
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - January 21, 2016
Toni Braxton Hits Red Carpet With Rumored Husband
The Made Man Awards 2017
Jill Scott’s Estranged Husband Wants Prenup Thrown Out And $500K Of Her Hard-Earned Money
Daughter Of Eric Garner Leads Protest March In Staten Island
Erica Garner Taped Meeting With Justice Department Officials
'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
Jesse Williams Accused Of Violating Custody Agreement
Trending Glambition 2018 Event At Google
Securing The Beauty Bag: Female CEO’s Drop Words Of Wisdom At Glambition Beauty Night Out
26 itemsGlambition 2018 Event At Google
#TeamBeautiful And Glambition Share A Beauty Night Out At Google
BBL - Stars v Thunder
Will Smith’s Instagram Page Is The Best Place On The Internet
MOBI Talks in New York
DeRay McKesson Talks The Black Liberation Movement, T.I., & LGBTQ Equality On Latest ‘HMWHC’ Podcast