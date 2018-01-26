Home > SoBeautiful

GET THE LOOK: La La Anthony’s Struts In The Nude With This Thrifty Look

Power star La La Anthony was spotted out and about in New York City recently rocking some winter nude. Between the plush jacket and cute heels – this look is definitely a must-have for the season. If you want to rock this look for yourself at any price range, then read on!

SPLURGE

The lovely La La is wearing a $110 Mistress Rocks Jacket in a camel color shade, coupled with a nude colored bodysuit, also by Misstress Rocks for $47 (which comes with a bralette). Not bad if you’re looking to splurge! Her  joggers are available from Missguided for $43. You can pair the nude color with the jacket for a monochromatic look or pair the jacket up with a white pair of joggers. Her ultra cute boots are courtesy of Yeezy’s Season 5 line up. They’re currently sold out but normally go for $995.

SPEND

This vintage faux fur from ASOS for $95 will go great with these white joggers for $38. This nude bodysuit by Guess comes with a stylish criss-cross pattern and will look great with the pants and jacket for $49. To complete the look, grab a pair of these Steve Madden tan booties for $130.

SAVE

You can save even further to achieve this stylish look by getting this teddy bear material jacket by Kenneth Cole for only $49; it’s currently 78% off the normal price! Keep the savings going with $18 nude bodysuit from ASOS (in tall) and these must have tan booties from Forever 21 for $38. Get hooked up even more by Forever 21 with these $12 white joggers to complete your winter nude look.

This look is fresh, stylish and attainable! Get your shop on and let us know what you put together! Tag us @HelloBeautiful so we can see your style.

