Delicious Vegan Recipes To Quell Your Soul Food Craving

Fried Chicken and Waffles

Source: Lauri Patterson / Getty

Going vegan is a kind of culinary adventure that encourages you to rethink the ingredients of your favorite dishes. Chefs and resourceful cooks are constantly coming up with recipes that let vegans enjoy all types of cuisine that many might assume are no longer an option.

To that end, while you may not have assumed it was possible to make delicious soul food recipes, we’ve found a few that might just become a Sunday night essential for you.

Chicken and Waffles

There are no words to describe what a treat chicken and waffles are. Everybody knows that when this unlikely pair comes together on the plate, it works! There’s something satisfying about the mix of savory and sweet, and this recipe from Meet The Shannons that hits just the right taste buds. It uses vegan chicken, liquid smoke and good old Bisquick to make a delicious meat-free alternative to a classic dish.

Get the recipe from Meet The Shannons.

Creamy Grits and With Garlic Chips and Greens

Grits and collard greens are good any time of day.

Bryant Terry’s recipe for creamy grits with garlic chips and greens is so good, you’ll find yourself making it any time the mood hits. Breakfast, lunch, or dinner–it doesn’t matter. And this recipe has the added twist of using raw cashews for the grits.

Get the recipe from Buzzfeed.

Get the recipe from Bryant Terry. 

If you’d rather just have the collard greens on their own, you can try out this tasty recipe from Divas Can Cook that is just as good (if not better) the next day!

Get the recipe from Divas Can Cook.

Vegan Baked Mac & Cheese

Macaroni cheese

Source: Greg Elms / Getty

Baked macaroni and cheese is a staple of the Soul Food menu, so there’s no way to build a proper plate without it. While it’s typically a dairy-heavy dish, this recipe for vegan baked mac & cheese from Michelle Grandy has you covered.

Get the recipe here 

and more from Michelle Grandy here.

Mini Pecan Pies

Pecan Pie

Source: allrecipes.com / http://www.allrecipes.com

For dessert, try these Mini Vegan Pecan Pies that are good enough to gobble up in one bite!

Get the recipe from here.

Dig in!

