‘Dear White People’ Cast Creates Scholarship In Honor Of Jordan Edwards

On Monday, the cast of the Netflix hit announced plans to honor the 15-year-old slain teen with a memorial scholarship.

Charise Frazier , Staff Writer, Producer

Charise Frazier is a multi-media journalist and a pop-culture news junkie who is passionate about making social change through writing.

The cast of ‘Dear White People’ is doing their part to honor the memory of slain teen, Jordan Edwards, by creating a memorial scholarship in his honor.

Logan Lorice, a lead cast member, posted an Instagram message summarizing the spirit of Edwards’ memory.

“Last year, the same weekend Dear White People premiered, we were deeply saddened by the loss of 15-year-old honor student/athlete Jordan Edwards,” Lorice wrote. “Jordan aspired to play football at the current NCAA champion University of Alabama. To honor his life, our cast and crew formed a scholarship fund in his name. His dream will live on through another deserving student, and #JordanEdwards will live on as more than just a hashtag. We welcome you to be a part of building his legacy at TheJordanEdwardsMemorialScholarship.com,” she continued.

Edwards, a 15-year-old Texas teen, was shot down by former Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver, after riding home from a party. Edwards was riding in the passenger side of the vehicle when he was fatally struck–as the car drove away. Oliver was indicted on murder charges–his trial is scheduled to begin

The University of Alabama will house the fund, which was once Edwards’ dream school. According to HuffPost, the scholarship will be gifted to a student who embodies the teen’s legacy, all the while providing a stepping ladder to higher education. The Black Alumni Association and Edwards’ family are partnering to offer the scholarship.

You can make a donation to the scholarship fund by clicking here.

