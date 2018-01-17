Home > ThinkBeautiful

Parents Of The Child Who Wore The H&M ‘Monkey’ Hoodie Speak Out In First Interview

Terry Mango, who may live in the Sunken Place, doesn't see a racist connection.

HelloBeautiful Staff
Leave a comment
A woman seen walking in front of the H&M shop. Malaysia...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

There has been an international outrage over Liam Mango, the five-year-old model, who wore a “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” hoodie for an H&M advertisement. Protests have occurred in South Africa, forcing 17 stories to temporarily close. Terry Mango, the boy’s mother, briefly spoke out on social media, claiming “it wasn’t a big deal.” Now, she and the boy’s father did their first interview with  Good Morning Britain.

Huh?

Terry, who lives in Sweden, explained she didn’t see a racism in the hoodie, “I wouldn’t see such a connection to anything other than my son modelling a shirt. Until the controversy now, with the whole furor that is going on, then you kind of look back and wonder if you had noticed it, what would be our initial, or my initial, response to it.”

Terry also said that she didn’t think it was an overreaction, “It is not an overreaction when it comes to racism, everyone should act differently based on their opinions of what racism is.” Terry said she has been called a monkey and experienced racism, but she still did not see the connection.

In addition, the controversy has affected the family with threats forcing them move out of their home.

Watch the interview below:

Terry Mango’s interview is much more measured than her original posts on social media. See below:

The controversy made G-Eazy and The Weeknd, who have cut ties with the brand, The Cut reported.

RELATED NEWS: 

H&M Offers Apology After Using Black Boy To Model ‘Coolest Monkey In The Jungle’ Sweatshirt

Jennifer Hudson Sits Front Row At Versace H&M Fashion Show

Nicki Minaj And Prince To Perform At Versace For H&M Launch!

A woman seen walking in front of the H&M shop. Malaysia...

King Of The World! Black People Turn Deplorable H&M Ad Into Beautiful Art

14 photos Launch gallery

King Of The World! Black People Turn Deplorable H&M Ad Into Beautiful Art

Continue reading Parents Of The Child Who Wore The H&M ‘Monkey’ Hoodie Speak Out In First Interview

King Of The World! Black People Turn Deplorable H&M Ad Into Beautiful Art

[caption id="attachment_2974052" align="alignleft" width="981"] Source: SOPA Images / Getty[/caption] Yes H&M tried it with their "Coolest Monkey In The Jungle" hoodie on this beautiful young Black model. https://twitter.com/CharlesMBlow/status/950208202154610689 But be clear, WE FINISHED IT! Dozens of artists took to social media to redo the ad to show the real power and beauty that our Black boys have. Here are the best images we've seen. Enjoy!  

advertisements , H&M , racism

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
General Views of Shops in London
Parents Of The Child Who Wore The H&M ‘Monkey’ Hoodie Speak Out In First Interview
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - December 4, 2014
Gurl Whet? Coco Says Her Curves Helped Pave The Way For Thick Girls Like Nicki Minaj
The 2017 ESPYS - Show
#FitnessGoals: Michelle Obama’s Waist Is Snatched In This White Bikini!
CNN’s Angela Rye Destroys GOPer Who Claims Black Folks ‘On The Street’ Are Praising Trump

#45's former campaign economics adviser Stephen Moore really believes that we love this President.

Women laughing together on urban rooftop
HB Exclusive: Q+A With Agunda Okeyo, Founder Of ‘Sisters Of Comedy’
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
KimYe Welcomes Baby Number Three Via Surrogate
49th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet
LET’S MAKEUP: How To Recreate June Ambrose’s Sheer Smokey Eye With Drugstore Products
American Influencer Awards - Arrivals
Beauty Influencer Jackie Aina Becomes The First YouTuber To Receive NAACP Image Award
Seal performs onstage at Hard Rock Live!
Seal Battles Sexual Assault Allegation Days After Urging Victims To Come Forward
Drug Store Chain CVS Caremark Announces It Will Stop Selling Cigarettes
CVS To Get Rid Of All Photoshopped Beauty Ads
Danielle Brooks, Loni Love, Niecy Nash
HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Who Rocked Their Plus Size Curves Best At The 2018 NAACP Image Awards?
Trending US-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-TRUMP
Ex ‘RHOA’ Star Claudia Jordan Says Omarosa + Trump Had Sexual Relationship
Trending 'House Of Cards' Season 4 Premiere
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racist Behavior On ‘House Of Cards’ Set
Trending angela rye
Angela Rye To Host News Program For BET
49th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Ladies First: 49th NAACP Image Awards
18 items49th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet
Check Out The Best Hairstyles On The Red Carpet From The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards