Home > SoBeautiful

HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Who Rocked Their Plus Size Curves Best At The 2018 NAACP Image Awards?

Musu Bangura

I'm a part-time freelancer exploring the world of blogging to write about starting fresh after life has thrown its curve balls. I also provide writing services such as content writing and proofreading.

Leave a comment

The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards brought out the best of the best last night on the red carpet in both talent and style. Black women definitely represented on the red carpet as they always do! Our plus-size stars stepped out fashionably. Get the details on each look and take our poll below to let us know who dressed their curves the best.

Danielle Brooks was a whimsical beauty in this stunning custom made Michael Costello gown. Between the plunging neckline and silver flower detail that accented her waist, the melanin was on point! Her hair was braided into a fitting crown style to go with her princess-themed look.

49th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

The Real talk show host Loni Love also came out to represent, sporting a sexy black and silver gown that complimented her full-figured curves. The short-sleeved gown had a silver “rain-drop” effect, with a stylish black band around her waist. Her hair and make-up was simply flawless!

49th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

And last but definitely not least, we have Niecy Nash who wore a light pastel-metallic Mac Duggal gown. This piece had a “goddess” theme, with a low cut neckline and fitted waist. She gave the crowd leg action with the thigh high slit that also showed off her cute metallic heels.

49th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

All three women sported a beautiful and classy look for the evening, but who do think rocked their full-figured curves the best? Take your pick in our poll below!

DON’T MISS

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: This Mirror Will Tell You Everything That’s Wrong With Your Face

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Cassie Ventura Ventures Out In Versace For The New Year

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Feeling Cardi B’s Modern Day Jackie-O Vibes For Jimmy Fallon?

Swerve: Plus-Sized Models Who Shut It Down

12 photos Launch gallery

Swerve: Plus-Sized Models Who Shut It Down

Continue reading HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Who Rocked Their Plus Size Curves Best At The 2018 NAACP Image Awards?

Swerve: Plus-Sized Models Who Shut It Down

2018 NAACP Image Awards , danielle brooks , haute or naught , Loni Love , Niecy Nash

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
'Selma' New York Premiere - Inside Arrivals
HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Oprah’s Luscious Rainbow Locks
General Views of Shops in London
Parents Of The Child Who Wore The H&M ‘Monkey’ Hoodie Speak Out In First Interview
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - December 4, 2014
Gurl Whet? Coco Says Her Curves Helped Pave The Way For Thick Girls Like Nicki Minaj
The 2017 ESPYS - Show
#FitnessGoals: Michelle Obama’s Waist Is Snatched In This White Bikini!
CNN’s Angela Rye Destroys GOPer Who Claims Black Folks ‘On The Street’ Are Praising Trump

#45's former campaign economics adviser Stephen Moore really believes that we love this President.

Women laughing together on urban rooftop
HB Exclusive: Q+A With Agunda Okeyo, Founder Of ‘Sisters Of Comedy’
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
KimYe Welcomes Baby Number Three Via Surrogate
49th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet
LET’S MAKEUP: How To Recreate June Ambrose’s Sheer Smokey Eye With Drugstore Products
American Influencer Awards - Arrivals
Beauty Influencer Jackie Aina Becomes The First YouTuber To Receive NAACP Image Award
Seal performs onstage at Hard Rock Live!
Seal Battles Sexual Assault Allegation Days After Urging Victims To Come Forward
Drug Store Chain CVS Caremark Announces It Will Stop Selling Cigarettes
CVS To Get Rid Of All Photoshopped Beauty Ads
Danielle Brooks, Loni Love, Niecy Nash
HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Who Rocked Their Plus Size Curves Best At The 2018 NAACP Image Awards?
Trending US-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-TRUMP
Ex ‘RHOA’ Star Claudia Jordan Says Omarosa + Trump Had Sexual Relationship
Trending 'House Of Cards' Season 4 Premiere
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racist Behavior On ‘House Of Cards’ Set
Trending angela rye
Angela Rye To Host News Program For BET
49th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Ladies First: 49th NAACP Image Awards