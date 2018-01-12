Recy Taylor To Be Honored By CBC At The State Of The Union Address

The Congressional Black Caucus will honor civil rights activist Recy Taylor with red pins at the upcoming State of The Union on January 30, USA Today reported. New Jersey Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman is spearheading the commemoration of Taylor.

As my colleagues and I organize to display our support of the #MeToo and #TIMESUP movements at #SOTU, @OfficialCBC members will also wear pins to honor the legacy of Recy Taylor. https://t.co/pbUGzZ8zRQ — Bonnie WatsonColeman (@RepBonnie) January 10, 2018

“We cannot forget the many marginalized women who have spoken up, spoken out and have long been ignored,” Watson Coleman, a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, tweeted late Wednesday. “In this effort, we must also acknowledge the inequities in acknowledging our suffering and the failure of judicial system in administering justice.”

Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore also tweeted that she will also remember Taylor with a red pin.

Congressional Black Caucus will red pins in honor of Recy Taylor at the State of the Union later this month. https://t.co/vw9CzbM0YJ — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 12, 2018

Taylor helped to push the civil rights movement in motion after she was raped by several White men in Alabama in 1944. She was 24. She died December 28 at the age of 97, remembered by many for her courage in reporting the crime despite major death threats decades ago. Oprah saluted Taylor in her Golden Globes speech on Sunday night.

