Home > Most Recent

Recy Taylor To Be Honored By CBC At The State Of The Union Address

Clarissa Hamlin, NewsOne
Leave a comment

The Congressional Black Caucus will honor civil rights activist Recy Taylor with red pins at the upcoming State of The Union on January 30, USA Today reported. New Jersey Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman is spearheading the commemoration of Taylor.

“We cannot forget the many marginalized women who have spoken up, spoken out and have long been ignored,” Watson Coleman, a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, tweeted late Wednesday. “In this effort, we must also acknowledge the inequities in acknowledging our suffering and the failure of judicial system in administering justice.”

Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore also tweeted that she will also remember Taylor with a red pin.

Taylor helped to push the civil rights movement in motion after she was raped by several White men in Alabama in 1944. She was 24. She died December 28 at the age of 97, remembered by many for her courage in reporting the crime despite major death threats decades ago. Oprah saluted Taylor in her Golden Globes speech on Sunday night.

SOURCE: USA Today

DON’T MISS:

On The Marginalization Of Black Female Victims And ‘The Rape Of Recy Taylor’

The Cry To End Emotional Abuse Will Be The Next Wave Of #MeToo

2018 State of the Union , CBC , Recy Taylor

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Recy Taylor To Be Honored By CBC At The State Of The Union Address

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Arrivals
Jim Jones, Chrissy Lampkin & Mama Jones To Work Out Their Drama On ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family’
NBCUniversal Upfront Events - Season 2017
Jennifer Hudson’s Ex Fiance David Otunga Cleared Of Domestic Abuse Charges
23 itemsMarie Claire's Image Makers Awards 2018 - Inside
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Marie Claire’s 2018 Image Maker Awards
Anderson Cooper/ Don Lemon
CNN Was Woke As Lazarus Last Night
11 itemsThe 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals
Best of Black Hair At The 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards
Democratic National Convention: Day Three
Recy Taylor To Be Honored By CBC At The State Of The Union Address
TRUMP BUSINESS
Trump Allegedly Referred To Haiti And African Nations As ‘Sh**hole Countries’
Make A Wish VIP Experience At BET Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
LeToya Luckett Eases Into Her Role As Stepmother With This Beautiful Instagram Post
'Selma' New York Premiere - Inside Arrivals
He Tried It! Seal Takes Shots at Oprah Over Her Past Interactions with Harvey Weinstein
15 itemsThe 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards
Friends shopping at a flower market.
Come Have A Beauty Night Out With #TeamBeautiful At Google
BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party 2018
Mary J Blige Celebrates Birthday With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Why Taraji P. Henson Decided To Tell The World She Was In Love
5th Annual Beautycon Festival Los Angeles - Arrivals
GET THE LOOK: Yara Shahidi Is Killing This Winter Color Combo
Trending Portrait Of Hattie Mcdaniel
Hattie McDaniel Biopic In The Works
Trending Black patient, concerned
Baltimore Hospital Leaves Patient At Freezing Bus Stop