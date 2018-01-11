Baltimore Hospital Under Fire After Patient Was Left At Freezing Bus Stop

A hospital is one of the places where you should feel safe and protected for as long as you are a patient. Unfortunately, that was not the case for a woman at a local Baltimore hospital after she was left in the bitter cold at a bus stop.

University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown is facing a whirlwind of backlash after video was captured of staff members wheeling a patient out at night in nothing but a thin hospital gown, to sit at a bus stop. According to CBS Baltimore, a pedestrian recorded the video earlier this week and the footage went viral, which has hospital officials scrambling to find out exactly how something like this happened.

[Imamu Baraka] captured the incident on video as he was leaving his office across the street from the hospital, just as staff at the University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown campus wheeled a woman, only in her hospital gown, and left her near a bus stop in about 30-40 degree weather Wednesday night.

“Are you OK? Are you able to speak? Do you need me to call the police?” Baraka said in the video, moments after the woman was left outside.

“This woman was placed in the city of Baltimore, in the dead of night, in the cold, vulnerable, exposed,” he said. “She lets out this kind of cry. I felt that. I’m like, ‘come on, let’s go over here. Let’s sit down.’ And, then, she begins to stumble, and I’m like this is going to get bad really fast.”

UMMC officials are now investigating the incident and released the following statement following the intense backlash:

“We share the shock and disappointment of many who have viewed the video showing the discharge of a patient from the Emergency Department of UMMC Midtown the night of January 9. This unfortunate event is not representative of our patient-centered mission.

“While there are many circumstances of this patient’s case that we cannot address publicly, in the end we clearly failed to fulfill our mission with this patient, no matter the circumstances of her case or the quality of the clinical care we provided in the hospital (which is not depicted in the video). We are taking this matter very seriously, conducting a thorough review, and are evaluating the appropriate response, including the possibility of personnel action.”

Baraka called 911, and he said that after the call was placed he watched as paramedics brought the woman back inside. You can check out the VIDEO of the disturbing incident BELOW:

Hospital security guards in Baltimore wheeled a patient to a bus stop and, in the subfreezing temperatures, left her there in nothing but a hospital gown@jeffpeguescbs reports on “patient dumping” pic.twitter.com/YHsZ5cNt4A — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 10, 2018

