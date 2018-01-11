Trending
Home > Most Recent

Baltimore Hospital Under Fire After Patient Was Left At Freezing Bus Stop

There is detailed video footage showing the patient wrapped and shivering at the bus stop.

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment
Black patient, concerned

Source: Jose Luis Pelaez / Getty

A hospital is one of the places where you should feel safe and protected for as long as you are a patient. Unfortunately, that was not the case for a woman at a local Baltimore hospital after she was left in the bitter cold at a bus stop.

University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown is facing a whirlwind of backlash after video was captured of staff members wheeling a patient out at night in nothing but a thin hospital gown, to sit at a bus stop. According to CBS Baltimore, a pedestrian recorded the video earlier this week and the footage went viral, which has hospital officials scrambling to find out exactly how something like this happened.

Via CBS Baltimore:

[Imamu Baraka] captured the incident on video as he was leaving his office across the street from the hospital, just as staff at the University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown campus wheeled a woman, only in her hospital gown, and left her near a bus stop in about 30-40 degree weather Wednesday night.

“Are you OK? Are you able to speak? Do you need me to call the police?” Baraka said in the video, moments after the woman was left outside.

“This woman was placed in the city of Baltimore, in the dead of night, in the cold, vulnerable, exposed,” he said. “She lets out this kind of cry. I felt that. I’m like, ‘come on, let’s go over here. Let’s sit down.’ And, then, she begins to stumble, and I’m like this is going to get bad really fast.”

UMMC officials are now investigating the incident and released the following statement following the intense backlash:

“We share the shock and disappointment of many who have viewed the video showing the discharge of a patient from the Emergency Department of UMMC Midtown the night of January 9. This unfortunate event is not representative of our patient-centered mission.

“While there are many circumstances of this patient’s case that we cannot address publicly, in the end we clearly failed to fulfill our mission with this patient, no matter the circumstances of her case or the quality of the clinical care we provided in the hospital (which is not depicted in the video). We are taking this matter very seriously, conducting a thorough review, and are evaluating the appropriate response, including the possibility of personnel action.”

Baraka called 911, and he said that after the call was placed he watched as paramedics brought the woman back inside. You can check out the VIDEO of the disturbing incident BELOW:

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Granddaughter Gets Friends To Help Hide Grandfather’s Body After Allegedly Killing Him

Oprah Shares Devstating Estate Damage After Deadly California Mudslides

Baltimore , baltimore hospital , baltimore news , news

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Baltimore Hospital Under Fire After Patient Was Left At Freezing Bus Stop

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Why Taraji P. Henson Decided To Tell The World She Was In Love
5th Annual Beautycon Festival Los Angeles - Arrivals
GET THE LOOK: Yara Shahidi Is Killing This Winter Color Combo
Trending Portrait Of Hattie Mcdaniel
Hattie McDaniel Biopic In The Works
Trending Black patient, concerned
Baltimore Hospital Leaves Patient At Freezing Bus Stop
Trending Police line
Granddaughter Kills Grandfather, Gets Friends To Hide His Body
Hennessy VSOP Privilege's Taraji P. Henson Dinner
EXCLUSIVE: Get All The Details On Taraji P. Henson’s Hairstyles For Proud Mary
US-WEATHER-MUDSLIDES-CALIFORNIA
Oprah Shares Devastating Estate Damage After Deadly California Mudslides
'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 4 Premiere
Bottle Smash Victim Wants Da Brat’s Wages Garnished
2015 BET Awards - Show
Did T.I. Cuss Out Tamar Braxton?
Medium shot of African male student writing on chalkboard, Cape Town, South Africa
Wisconsin Teacher Asks Black Student For ‘3 Good Reasons For Slavery’
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - March 27, 2017
Rachel Dolezal Made A Sweatshirt To Protest H&M And Failed
The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala - Arrivals
Lupita Nyong’o Gives Us Two Piece Winter Style On The Red Carpet
Premiere Of Focus Features' 'London Has Fallen' - Arrivals
GET THE LOOK: Angela Bassett’s Winter Blues
Versace - Arrivals - Milan Fashion Week SS17
Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Is The Youngest Person To Ever Grace The Cover Of Vogue
TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals
The Most Romantic Songs Of 2017
Living Single Cast
Binge Alert: ‘Living Single’ Set To Stream On Hulu