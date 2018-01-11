GET THE LOOK: Yara Shahidi Is Killing This Winter Color Combo

Yara Shahidi was standing in the rain, but her outfit was shining. The Grown-ish star was all smiles in a comfortable skirt and sneaker combo.

The Swedish inspired style rose again in popularity as a fashion go to for the Obama girls during their time at the White House. Yara is spotted sporting a brown skirt with white sneakers. Her eggshell $4,040.00 Prada coat makes for a beautiful and fresh winter color combo.

Want this easy winter style? We found the look for you (even if you don’t want to pay for Prada prices).

SPLURGE

The $4,040 Prada coat is wool, angora, and cashgora which will keep you incredibly warm and not bulky. The pastel blue is a pretty winter color that plays of femininity and style. The Row has a $1,035.00 kima suede skirt with a front split, similar to Yara’s leather front split skirt. The white sneakers are a super cute way to give this outfit a relaxed look. These $575.00 Alexander McQueen metallic leather exaggerated-sole sneakers are perfect to get in a tinge of the metallic trend.

SPEND

You don’t have to spend $4,000.00 to get Prada style. This $191.00 Giani crepe coat has the same mock neck, giving off a luxe look. While it doesn’t have a front split, the tie front detail on this $124.00 Joseph wool skirt makes it elegant and stylish. Pair the look with these $90.00 all white ADIDAS Stan Smith sneakers for a comfortable look.

SAVE

You can get warm outerwear for under $100.00. This Miss Selfridge light blue tailored coat makes it versatile enough for everyday wear and is only $94.00. French Connection Patrice Pleather skirt is perfect for all body types with it’s A-line cut. It’s also on sale for $35.00, making it affordable for many. If you want a more fitted look, this Express high waisted pencil skirt in dark brown is just what you need for under $30.00.

