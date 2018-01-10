Home > SoBeautiful

G-Eazy Terminates Partnership With H&M Amidst Racist Controversy

Musu Bangura

Rapper G-Eazy is the latest celebrity to end his partnership with H&M. He had a clothing line with the company that was about to be released on March 1. “Over the past months I was genuinely excited about launching my upcoming line and collaboration with H&M,” the rapper wrote. “Unfortunately, after seeing the disturbing image yesterday, my excitement over our global campaign quickly evaporated, and I’ve decided at this time our partnership needs to end.”

The clothing brand continues to receive backlash over the controversial photo that was posted on their website recently, of a young black boy wearing a hoodie sweatshirt that read, “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle.” After ending his partnership with H&M, G-Eazy decided to put a twist to the “disturbing” image with a more positive message and shared it on his Instagram page.

Over the past months I was genuinely excited about launching my upcoming line and collaboration with @HM… Unfortunately, after seeing the disturbing image yesterday, my excitement over our global campaign quickly evaporated, and I've decided at this time our partnership needs to end. Whether an oblivious oversight or not, it's truly sad and disturbing that in 2018, something so racially and culturally insensitive could pass by the eyes of so many (stylist, photographer, creative and marketing teams) and be deemed acceptable. I can't allow for my name and brand to be associated with a company that could let this happen. I hope that this situation will serve as the wake up call that H&M and other companies need to get on track and become racially and culturally aware, as well as more diverse at every level.

The rapper followed suit one day after The Weeknd ended his relationship with the company due to the racially offensive photo.

