10 Sheree Whitfield Gifs For Every Shady Occasion

No group chat is complete with a good gif exchange and luckily, there’s a Sheree Whitfield gif for every shady occasion.
When You Have To Remind Someone Who You Are
When Someone Tries To Out-Shade You
When You’re In A Singing Shady Mood
When They Don’t Think You’ll Pull Up
When They Don’t Think You’re Bout That Life
When Their Foundations Doesn’t Match Their Neck
When The Tea Catches You By Surprise
When Your Best Fried Introduces You To Their Other Friend
When A Hater Ask You How You Got Here
When You’ve Been Irresponsible With Your Money, But You’ve Been Broke Before And Survived
Happy texting.
