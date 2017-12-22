Home > ThinkBeautiful

BEAUTIFUL NEWS! Granddaughter Graduates College Alongside Grandmother Who Raised Her

Belinda Berry, 62, and her 25-year-old granddaughter Karea Berry both received their diplomas from Chicago State University.

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Contributing Writer

graduation caps during commencement

Source: baona / Getty

A grandmother and her granddaughter recently graduated from college–at the same time!

Belinda Berry, 62, and her 25-year-old granddaughter Karea Berry both received their diplomas from Chicago State University last week. Belinda received her degree in business administration, while Karea for hers in criminal justice.

“We didn’t know we were going to finish together because I was full time and she was part time. And it actually just worked out that way. I just say it was God’s will,” Karea told FOX 32 Chicago.

What makes this moment even more special is that Belinda raised Karea in their South Side apartment from the time she was just two years old.

Belinda stressed that she always made sure her granddaughter understood the importance of an education. She also hopes her graduating sends the message that it’s “never too late” to go back to school.

“I hope I am an inspiration to the young as well as the old, because it’s never too late to pursue an education.”

 

Even better? Their grades were amazing!

Fox 32 noted that Belinda graduated magna cum laude with a 3.8 GPA, only slightly better than her granddaughter’s 3.4. The two say they had a “friendly competition” with one another.

Naturally, the college couldn’t be more happy for star students.

“It is as though family generations marching at the same time are becoming a kind of family tradition at Chicago State University,” Interim Chicago State University President Dr. Rachel W. Lindsey said in a statement.

“I attribute these kinds of joyous family occurrences to the distinctive and essential nature of Chicago State which has long been a vital hub in the community.”

Karea and Belinda say they both have plans to attend graduate school.

Congrats!

Chicago State University

