Home > ThinkBeautiful

White College Student Who Poisoned Black Roommate Not Being Charged With A Hate Crime

Looks like there may be less #JusticeForJazzy.

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Contributing Writer

Leave a comment
Courtroom in Courthouse State Historic Park.

Source: Richard Cummins / Getty

Looks like there may be less #JusticeForJazzy.

The white Connecticut university student accused of smearing her body fluids on her Black roommate’s belongings won’t be charged with a “hate crime” even though police initially labeled it one.

According to FOX 6 News, Brianna Brochu, 18, plead not guilty to charges of criminal mischief and breach of peace. The former University of Hartford student asked for a trail by jury against the charges brought against her for allegedly soiling her personal items with moldy food and other fluids.

As we previously reported, in October Brochu admitted in an Instagram post  that she rubbed her dirty tampons on Chennel “Jazzy” Rowe’s backpack and put the roommate’s toothbrush “where the sun doesn’t shine.”

“Finally did it yo girl got rid of her roommate!! After 1 ½ month of spitting in her coconut oil, putting moldy clam dip in her lotions… putting her toothbrush places where the sun doesn’t shine, and so much more I can finally say goodbye Jamaican Barbie,” one of the posts read.

Representatives of the state NAACP and other activists protested again in front of the courthouse on Monday.

“We are very very disappointed with the prosecutors…not pressing this case hard enough,” NAACP President Scot X. Esdaile said.

“They are not making this an urgent matter from where we sit.”

Brochu’s lawyer insists that his client’s actions were not racially motivated.

RELATED NEWS:

Former University Of Hartford Student Who Smeared Bodily Fluids On Roommate’s Belongings Faces Hate Crime Charge

Under Trump, Justice Dept. To Take On Affirmative Action In College Admissions

 

#JusticeForJazzy , Chennel 'Jazzy' Rowe

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading White College Student Who Poisoned Black Roommate Not Being Charged With A Hate Crime

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

comments – Add Yours
Just Added
Courtroom in Courthouse State Historic Park.
White College Student Who Poisoned Black Roommate Not Being Charged With A Hate Crime
Rihanna Fenty Beauty Presentation in Madrid
Rihanna Robs The MET Gala In ‘Ocean’s 8’ Trailer
Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway With Nene and Marlo
KeKe Wyatt Blesses NeNe Leakes’ Holiday Party With Her Heavenly Vocals
Zora Neale Hurston
Zora Neale Hurston’s Profile Of Last Surviving US Slave To Be Published In 2018
19 photosChristian Siriano - Runway - February 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
'Girls Trip' Atlanta Screening
Too Much? Rapper Khia Drags Reginae Carter & Toya Wright
Trending Marc Jacobs - Arrivals - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Nicki Minaj Backtracks On Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments
Trending American Nazi Party Holds Rally At Valley Forge
White Supremacists Could Be Infiltrating Law Enforcement
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
The Couple That Slays Together, Stays Together: LeToya Luckett And Her Man Are Fashion Goals
Trending Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 14
HBO Nabs New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him Or Her’ And ‘Sweet Life’
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'The LEGO Batman Movie' - Arrivals
Battle Of The Bomber: Who Shined The Brightest In This Sequin Jacket?
Women's Convention
#MeToo Creator Tarana Burke Will Kick Off New Year’s Eve Countdown In Times Square
17 photosCelebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Mamba’s Moment: Kobe Bryant’s Jersey Retirement Ceremony Was Made Of NBA Legend
Profile of a newlywed couple kissing each other under a veil
WATCH: Groom Bursts Into Tears & Knees Buckle As He Says Vows To Fro Goddess Bride
Chelsea FC v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League
European Soccer Player Gets Roasted For Blackface Costume On Twitter
Atlanta Hawks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Four
LeBron James Shares A Strong Message Through His Footwear