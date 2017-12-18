Home > News + Issues

Too Little, Too Late: Former KKK Member Apologizes To Black Family 40 Years After Horrifying Incident

Would you accept an apology from a former Ku Klux Klan member who burned a cross on your lawn 40 years ago?

Black America Web

“You became my target at the time because I did not believe that people of different races should live together,” Rev. William Aitcheson.

Would you accept an apology from a former Ku Klux Klan member who burned a cross on your lawn 40 years ago?

Phillip and Barbara Butler are faced with this real-life question.

Rev. William Aitcheson, a former high-ranking KKK member turned Roman Catholic priest, has apologized to the Butlers for terrorizing them by burning a cross on their lawn in College Park, Maryland in 1977.

Aitcheson said he was “blinded by hate and ignorance,” according to his letter addressed to the Butlers and obtained by The Washington Post.

 “My actions were despicable,” Aitcheson wrote, adding, “When I think back on burning crosses, a threatening letter, and so on, I feel as though I am speaking of somebody else. It’s hard to believe that was me.”

Well, it was him. And it was hateful, misguided and wrong.

The Butlers aren’t quick to accept Aitcheson’s four decades old apology. They told reporters they are not ready to forgive or forget.

The Butlers were newlyweds in 1977 and Phillip Butler had just returned from serving in the Vietnam War. They lived in a house on a quiet street in Maryland until Aitcheson’s racist act.

It’s a lot to ask from the Butlers. Normally, Black folks are a forgiving people.

But not today – and justifiably.

“This is going to take some time,” Barbara Butler told The Washington Post. “For you to come into my life, 40 years, and say I’m sorry. I will pray on it. That’s the only thing I can do.”

Barbara and Phillip Butler, victims of the 1977 crossburning on their property by Catholic Priest William Aitcheson.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Along with the letter, Aitcheson sent two checks worth $23,000 to the Butlers — money the family was supposed to receive from a court-ordered lawsuit filed after the incident four decades ago.

“You became my target at the time because I did not believe that people of different races should live together,” Aitcheson wrote. “I was blinded by hate and ignorance. … I believe now that all people can live together in peace regardless of race.”

So while Aitcheson may have experienced a spiritual purification of sorts, the Butlers say they are actually owed $68,000 in interest accumulated over 40 years.

It’s a small price to pay for the KKK trying run the Butlers out of their neighborhood.

The Ku Klux Klan is persistent in its racism. The bigoted, white-hooded organization is desperate to recruit new members even as  Aitcheson has apologized to the Butlers.

In small towns in Virginia, the KKK is hoping their racist and anti-Semitic messages will resonate with some white residents.

In the tiny town of Washington in Rappahannock County, a woman told the county sheriff that she found a bag in her driveway and a flier denouncing Black Lives Matter and encouraging residents to join the KKK.

The flier, according to The Washington Post, called for attacking Jews and synagogues and signed by the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, based in Pelham, N.C.

So far, about 60 plastic bags with fliers have been found in driveways, according to the Post.

Neighbors should rebuke the KKK at every opportunity.

Just ask the Butlers.

What do you think?

This post originally appeared on BlackAmericaWeb. Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow them on Twitter and Instagram.

 

DON’T MISS:

Tavis Smiley Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations On ‘Good Morning America:’ ‘PBS Made a Huge Mistake’

#SecureTheLeague: Diddy & Steph Curry Express Interest In Buying The Carolina Panthers

George Zimmerman Threatens To Kill Jay Z And Feed Him To Alligators For Trayvon Martin Documentary

KKK , Phillip and Barbara Butler , Rev. William Aitcheson

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Too Little, Too Late: Former KKK Member Apologizes To Black Family 40 Years After Horrifying Incident

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

Just Added
Trending Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 14
HBO Nabs New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him Or Her’ And ‘Sweet Life’
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'The LEGO Batman Movie' - Arrivals
Battle Of The Bomber: Who Shined The Brightest In This Sequin Jacket?
Women's Convention
#MeToo Creator Tarana Burke Will Kick Off New Year’s Eve Countdown In Times Square
17 photosCelebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Mamba’s Moment: Kobe Bryant’s Jersey Retirement Ceremony Was Made Of NBA Legend
Profile of a newlywed couple kissing each other under a veil
WATCH: Groom Bursts Into Tears & Knees Buckle As He Says Vows To Fro Goddess Bride
Chelsea FC v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League
European Soccer Player Gets Roasted For Blackface Costume On Twitter
Atlanta Hawks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Four
LeBron James Shares A Strong Message Through His Footwear
2017 Room To Read Gala
Reporter Who Mocked Diddy’s Interest In Buying The Panthers Apologizes
Pirelli Calendar 2018 Launch Gala
Dingy Anchor Darya Folsom Gets Roasted By #BlackTwitter After Racist Comments About Diddy
CÎROC Blue Dot Music Box
5 Last-Minute Gifts For Your Boozy Bestie
Atlanta Hawks v Charlotte Hornets
Ex-Wife Of Late NBA Player Lorenzen Wright Arrested For His Murder
TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals
‘Just Take Care Of Your Hair, And It Will Grow’ & The Myth Of Deep Conditioning Working For Everyone
Too Little, Too Late: Former KKK Member Apologizes To Black Family 40 Years After Horrifying Incident

Would you accept an apology from a former Ku Klux Klan member who burned a cross on your lawn 40 years ago? Phillip and Barbara Butler are faced with this real-life question.

Patrick McMullan Archives
Tavis Smiley Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations On ‘Good Morning America:’ ‘PBS Made a Huge Mistake’
2017 Room To Read Gala
#SecureTheLeague: Diddy & Steph Curry Express Interest In Buying The Carolina Panthers
Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld'
#MODELMONDAY: Ebonee Davis Isn’t Afraid To Spearhead Against Racial Injustice In The Fashion Industry