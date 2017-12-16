Husband Charged With Murdering His Wife After Facebook Post About Her Financial Success

A Florida man was arrested for the death of his wife one day after she took to posted on Facebook about her financial success.

Makeva Jenkins, 33, was shot and killed by a masked man on June 29. She reportedly opened her door to the attacker and was shot down, later dying in the hospital that same day.

According to the Sun Sentinel, Euri Jenkins’ recent arrest came months after 19-year-old when Joevan Joseph was charged with murder. He remains jailed without bond. Meanwhile, the indictment against Jenkins says he “and/or” Joseph fired the gun that killed Makeva Jenkins.

Makeva Jenkins, 33, was killed in her home a day after touting her financial success on social media; her husband has been arrested for the murder https://t.co/heKeQvITUg — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) December 15, 2017

However, Jenkins claims he’s innocent.

“I am innocent. God will vindicate me.”

His lawyer says they are stunned that their client was arrested.

“He’s shocked quite honestly. I think he’s dismayed sitting here charged with the homicide of someone that he loved and cared about.” Greg Lerman told the newspaper.

Makeva Jenkins was brutally murdered. Our detectives have worked tirelessly to bring her justice and give closure to the family. Today, we announce the arrest of her husband, Euri Jenkins, charged with 1st degree murder. pic.twitter.com/2gPlDDXgpa — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) December 15, 2017

Gloria Harold, Makeva Jenkins’ grandmother, said their family is just trying to make sense of it all.

“I don’t have any feelings toward this,” she said. “I don’t even know what to think about it. Either way, Makeva’s children are going to be out of a mom and a dad.”

On the day before Jenkins was killed, the mother of three had posted a message on her Facebook page about overcoming financial hardships in order to make a six-figure income.

“We overcame being homeless in 2013/2014 to reaching my six figure mark in 2015 to now making multi six figures,” she wrote. “No matter what the road looked like, I followed my heart and stuck with it growing my business.”

At least two of her children were present at the time of the attack, though they were not injured during the shooting, the New York Daily News noted.

While the police are not elaborating on the potential link between Euri and Joseph, the Sun Sentinel pointed out that Joseph was a client and Euri’s barbershop.

Just tragic.

RELATED NEWS:

#SayHerName: Brooklyn Teen Used Dying Breath To Identify The Man Who Shot Her After She Rejected His Advances

Teen Stabbed Over 50 Times And Set On Fire By Man She Met On Facebook

Two Suspects Arrested In The Murder Of Rapper Chinx Drugz