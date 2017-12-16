Home > ThinkBeautiful

Husband Charged With Murdering His Wife After Facebook Post About Her Financial Success

Police believe that Makeva Jenkins, a successful businesswoman and mother of three, was killed by Euri Jenkins and another man.

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Contributing Writer

Caution Tape

Source: Richard Williams Photography / Getty

A Florida man was arrested for the death of his wife one day after she took to posted on Facebook about her financial success.

Makeva Jenkins, 33, was shot and killed by a masked man on June 29. She reportedly opened her door to the attacker and was shot down, later dying in the hospital that same day.

According to the Sun Sentinel, Euri Jenkins’ recent arrest came months after 19-year-old when Joevan Joseph was charged with murder. He remains jailed without bond. Meanwhile, the indictment against Jenkins says he “and/or” Joseph fired the gun that killed Makeva Jenkins.

However, Jenkins claims he’s innocent.

“I am innocent. God will vindicate me.”

His lawyer says they are stunned that their client was arrested.

“He’s shocked quite honestly. I think he’s dismayed sitting here charged with the homicide of someone that he loved and cared about.” Greg Lerman told the newspaper.

Gloria Harold, Makeva Jenkins’ grandmother, said their family is just trying to make sense of it all.

“I don’t have any feelings toward this,” she said. “I don’t even know what to think about it. Either way, Makeva’s children are going to be out of a mom and a dad.”

On the day before Jenkins was killed, the mother of three had posted a message on her Facebook page about overcoming financial hardships in order to make a six-figure income.

“We overcame being homeless in 2013/2014 to reaching my six figure mark in 2015 to now making multi six figures,” she wrote. “No matter what the road looked like, I followed my heart and stuck with it growing my business.”

At least two of her children were present at the time of the attack, though they were not injured during the shooting, the New York Daily News noted.

While the police are not elaborating on the potential link between Euri and Joseph, the Sun Sentinel pointed out that Joseph was a client and Euri’s barbershop.

Just tragic.

RELATED NEWS:

#SayHerName: Brooklyn Teen Used Dying Breath To Identify The Man Who Shot Her After She Rejected His Advances

Teen Stabbed Over 50 Times And Set On Fire By Man She Met On Facebook

Two Suspects Arrested In The Murder Of Rapper Chinx Drugz

Florida , Makeva Jenkins

Just Added
Trending New Kids On The Block Perform At The Tacoma Dome
Nelly Vows To Sue The Woman Who Accused Him Of Rape
US-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-TRUMP
Girl Bye! Omarosa Says Donald Trump Is ‘Racial’ But Not Racist
Caution Tape
Husband Charged With Murdering His Wife After Facebook Post About Her Financial Success
Mack Wilds' Birthday Dinner
Joe Budden & Cyn Santana Welcome A Healthy Baby Boy
Premiere Of Screen Gems' 'The Perfect Guy' - Arrivals
Russell Simmons Launches #NotMe Campaign Amid Rape Accusations
How to Remain Relevant In Today's Digital Age - 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival
Charles Barkley Pledges $1 Million To Alabama Black Women For Tech Startups
Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle
We Hear Wedding Bells Ringing: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Set A Date For The Wedding
Close up of hospital operating implements
Mother Arrested After Healthy Son Had 323 Doctor Visits, 13 Major Surgeries
US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Love Is In The Air! Taraji P. Henson Confirms That’s She Gotta A Man!
Debra Lee Steps Down As President Of BET After 21 Years

After 21 years as President of BET, Debra Lee is stepping down and will no longer handle day-to-day operations at the network, Black Enterprise reports. Scott M. Mills will take her place while Lee will serve as his advisor and “chairman and CEO of the network, focusing on cultivating the company’s relationships with external stakeholders […]
Obama Outlines Policy For Open And Free Internet
Say Goodbye To The Internet As We Know It
Serving hot and greasy french fries out of the fyer
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Judith Leiber Gives Fast Food A High End Makeover With This Bag
Cardi B Off Set
Cardi B Gifts Fiance Offset A Custom Rolls-Royce For His 26th Birthday
6 photosSenate Confirmation Hearings Continue For Incoming Trump Administration
All The Times We Watched Omarosa Exit Stage Left
Namilia - Front Row - February 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
GET THE LOOK: Cardi B’s Bodysuit She Wore For Her Steve Madden Campaign Is On Sale
BuzzFoto Celebrity Sightings In New York Ð December 13, 2017
Family Style: Baby Luna Shows Up Her Parents With This Epic Streetstyle Shot