Home > ThinkBeautiful

Mother Arrested For Son Having 323 Doctor Visits And Having 13 Major Surgeries

Texas authorities believe that Kaylene Bowen suffers from Munchausen by proxy, a complex in which a person repeatedly exaggerates medical symptoms to get attention.

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Contributing Writer

Close up of hospital operating implements

Source: Blend Images/ERproductions Ltd / Getty

A Texas woman was arrested after allegedly taking her healthy son to the hospital 323 times and making him undergo 13 major surgeries over the last eight years, according to The Star-Telegram.

The newspaper reported that Kaylene Bowen was arrested on Dec. 6 and charged with injury to a child. The 34-year-old woman claimed her 8-year-old son Christopher was dying from a rare genetic disorder and was in need of a transplant due to lung cancer.

However, the baby’s father told family court prior that he didn’t believe his son was sick at all.

“It’s horrible for my son, or any kid because obviously, my son is not the only one that has had to go through this type of torture,” Ryan Crawford told the news station.

“The system has to be exposed — all the weaknesses that are in the system — because the kids don’t deserve that.”

Sadly, the eight-year-old was subjected to all kinds of procedures including being placed full-time on oxygen and sometimes used a wheelchair. He was also fitted with a feeding tube, which led to life-threatening blood infections.

Meanwhile, officials believe that Bowen has Munchausen by proxy, which is a complex in which a person repeatedly exaggerates medical symptoms of their children to get attention.

Currently, it’s unknown how the mother convinced medical experts that her son is need of these procedues.

Bowen is behind bars on a $150,000 secured bond. Her attorney, public defender Christi Bustos, has not publicly commented on the case.

It’s unclear if she’s been given a psych evaluation.

We will be following this case closely and provide updates as they become available. 

RELATED NEWS: 

#SayHerName: Brooklyn Teen Used Dying Breath To Identify The Man Who Shot Her After She Rejected His Advances

Rep For Aretha Franklin Denies Deathbed Rumors: ‘Please Don’t Believe This News That Is Trending’

Teen Stabbed Over 50 Times And Set On Fire By Man She Met On Facebook

 

Munchhausen by proxy , texas

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Mother Arrested For Son Having 323 Doctor Visits And Having 13 Major Surgeries

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

Just Added
US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Love Is In The Air! Taraji P. Henson Confirms That’s She Gotta A Man!
Debra Lee Steps Down As President Of BET After 21 Years

After 21 years as President of BET, Debra Lee is stepping down and will no longer handle day-to-day operations at the network, Black Enterprise reports. Scott M. Mills will take her place while Lee will serve as his advisor and “chairman and CEO of the network, focusing on cultivating the company’s relationships with external stakeholders […]
Obama Outlines Policy For Open And Free Internet
Say Goodbye To The Internet As We Know It
Serving hot and greasy french fries out of the fyer
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Judith Leiber Gives Fast Food A High End Makeover With This Bag
Cardi B Off Set
Cardi B Gifts Fiance Offset A Custom Rolls-Royce For His 26th Birthday
6 photosSenate Confirmation Hearings Continue For Incoming Trump Administration
All The Times We Watched Omarosa Exit Stage Left
Namilia - Front Row - February 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
GET THE LOOK: Cardi B’s Bodysuit She Wore For Her Steve Madden Campaign Is On Sale
BuzzFoto Celebrity Sightings In New York Ð December 13, 2017
Family Style: Baby Luna Shows Up Her Parents With This Epic Streetstyle Shot
Ace Hood Album Release Party
Two Suspects Arrested In The Murder Of Rapper Chinx Drugz
Alabama Senate Race
Black Alabamians Must Hold Doug Jones Accountable For His Promises
Trending NBC's 'America's Got Talent' Season 12 Kickoff - Arrivals
Mel B To Pay $500K Annually In Spousal Support To Ex-Husband
'Kevin Hart: What Now?' New York Screening
Kevin Hart Reveals He Will Be Using His Cheating Scandal In His Upcoming Stand-Up Material
Trending New Kids On The Block Perform At The Tacoma Dome
Prosecutors Officially Drop Nelly's Rape Case
Trending US-TRUMP-POLITICS
Omarosa Sits Down With ‘GMA’ After White House Exit
Trending Courting Justice: Little Rock, Arkansas
Him Too? Tavis Smiley Suspended For Sexual Harassment Claims
Premiere Of Screen Gems' 'The Perfect Guy' - Arrivals
Russell Simmons Accused Of Rape By Three New Women In New York Times Report