GET THE LOOK: Cardi B’s Bodysuit She Wore For Her Steve Madden Campaign Is On Sale

Hello Beautiful Staff

Cardi B is releasing a collection of shoes with Steve Madden. The 25-year-old Bronx beauty slayed her campaign wearing a pinstripe bodysuit with serious statement sleeves and a pair of skinny jeans. She’s wearing Daisie pumps by none other than Steve Madden.

We’re obsessed with her mock neck and v-neckline bottom. It features tiered puff sleeves and is 100% cotton. The bottom is in a floral print and is thong style.

This Johanna Ortiz Penny Puff Sleeve Poplin Bodysuit is $850.00; however, it’s currently on sale via ModaOperandi for $553.00. Cardi commented on the top stating, “If I button this shirt, I can go to a business meeting but I can wear this to the club.

Where would you wear this bodysuit, beauties?

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Cardi B might love Fashion Nova, but the beauty has been upgrading her look with some serious high fashion. From Dolce and Gabbana to Balenciaga, check out our favorite high fashion looks from the Bodak Yellow singer.

 

