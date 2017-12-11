Home > SoBeautiful

#MODELMONDAY: Lana Ogilvie Went From Cover Girl Pioneer To Exclusive Jewel Designer

Musu Bangura

I'm a part-time freelancer exploring the world of blogging to write about starting fresh after life has thrown its curve balls. I also provide writing services such as content writing and proofreading.

Canadian beauty Lana Ogilvie has plenty to be proud of. Not only is she a respected pioneer in the modeling world due to her work with the biggest names in fashion, to include Vogue, Neiman Marcus, Ralph Lauren and Cosmopolitan, Lana has also become a staple name in entertainment and fashion.

Agency: Next Models (Toronto)

Instagram: @lanaogilviemodel

Claim to fame:

Her landmark accomplishment of her career occured when she became the first Black woman to land an exclusive contract with Cover Girl. The ads featuring the 5’10 model were included in magazines all around the world, knocking down ethnic barriers on all levels. Coming from the supermodel cluster of Naomi Campbell, Rachel Hunter and Nikki Taylor that stormed into the early 90’s, landing the Cover Girl contract was a huge breakthrough for models of color.

These days, Lana uses her beauty and energy to design exclusive jewelry for her company Sabre, which has been endorsed by other beauties such as model Ashley Graham and singer Alicia Keys. The collection features unique designs made by Lana with earth based materials and colors; all to feed her creativity. “As an artist, there is a constant need to create. I think of myself first as an artist and jewelry is my current medium.”

Check out more of Lana’s creation on her Sabre Jewelry website.

DON’T MISS:

#MODELMONDAY: Alecia Morais Is Taking No Prisoners

#MODELMONDAY: Londone Myers Gets Crafty Off The Runway

#MODELMONDAY: Zuri Tibby Is Victoria Secret PINK’s First Black Spokesmodel

Etta James

Vintage Black Beauties Through The Years

12 photos Launch gallery

Vintage Black Beauties Through The Years

Continue reading #MODELMONDAY: Lana Ogilvie Went From Cover Girl Pioneer To Exclusive Jewel Designer

Vintage Black Beauties Through The Years

#BlackModelsMatter , Black Model , black models , cover girl , Lana Ogilvie , Model Mondays , naomi campbell , sabre

Just Added
Danielle James
TRIED IT: Mayvenn Hair Released A Wine Colored Shade That You Need This Season
K. Michelle Album Preview For 'Kimberly: The People I Used To Know'
K. Michelle Is Having More Surgery To Get Her Fake Butt Taken Out
10 photos17th Annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala - Arrivals
#CouplesWeLove: Jordin Sparks & Dana Isaiah Got That New Love That Feels Like A Lifetime
Premiere Of Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm's 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' - Arrivals
GET THE LOOK: Storm Reid Goes For An All White Suit At The Star Wars Premiere In LA
Gang bully pushes school girl
Mother Of Middle School Student Whose Video Against Bullying Went Viral Outed As A Confederate Flag Supporter
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARDS-HOLLYWOOD
All The Black Nominees At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards
President Trump and King Abdullah II Joint Press Conference
Trump’s Sexual Misconduct Accusers Publicly Come Forward To Demand Investigation
Christmas Eyelid Make-up
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Feeling The New Christmas Tree Eyebrows Trend?
Premiere Of Lionsgate's 'All Eyez On Me' - Arrivals
WATCH: Tia Mowry Is Peak Black Mama In This Video Of Her Cleaning The House
Sip & Share Brunch Atlanta
She’s Married Now: LeToya Luckett Weds Tommicus Walker In Romantic Ceremony
Scoring on some big deals online
This Website Is Getting Blasted For The Way They’re Advertising Plus-Size Tights
NYDJ 2016 Fit To Be Campaign Launch
#MODELMONDAY: Lana Ogilvie Went From Cover Girl Pioneer To Exclusive Jewel Designer
Pedestrians in front of Port Authority NYC
One Person In Custody After Explosion At Port Authority Bus Terminal In New York City
Courtroom Jury Box
Virginia Man Found Not Guilty By Reason Of Insanity For Attacking Black Woman
24th Annual Movieguide Awards Gala - Arrivals
[WATCH] Tamar Braxton’s Rendition Of ‘Super Woman’ Will Give You Life!
Black Lives Matter Solidarity March Held In Brixton
White Tears! Amazon’s Alexa Believes Black Lives Matter And Folks Are Bigly Mad!