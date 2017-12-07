More Than 100,000 Residents Evacuated As L.A. Wildfires Rages On

Los Angeles has been ablaze as a set of wildfires are ravaging parts of the city with officials evacuating more than 100,000 people. The fires span a whopping 140 square miles.

According to CNN, hundreds of firefighters are working around the clock to battle fast-moving wildfires in Southern California as fears grow that winds might make matters worse on Thursday. Sadly, winds are expected to reach 80 miles per hour.

“We stand a fairly good chance of a very challenging night and day (Thursday),” said Tim Chavez, a fire behavior analyst for CalFire, at a news conference on the 90,000-acre Thomas Fire in Ventura County.

“There’s a lot of potential for some large fire growth (for this fire).”

CNN added, more than 260 Los Angeles public and charter schools will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Take a look:

California Gov. Jerry Brown declared an emergency for the county, freeing state resources such as the National Guard to support response efforts.

The 475-acre Skirball Fire near the tony Bel-Air area of Los Angeles startled morning commuters on Interstate 405.

The busy freeway was shut down over a 9-mile stretch for hours as the fire got closer, CNN reported.

“It was dark until I saw a gigantic ball of orange,” I-405 motorist Tiffany Lynette Anderson wrote on Instagram.

“I could feel the heat on my windows,” said Los Angeleno Joy Newcomb, who also drove by the fire.

Praying for Los Angeles.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

