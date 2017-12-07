You Won’t Believe What This Sign Language Interpreter Was Really Saying During A Press Conference
Global Grind Staff
If you can’t trust the President of the United States then who can you trust these days? Even sign language interpreters are partaking in fraudulent behavior these days.
On Tuesday night, as Tampa police chief Brian Dugan announced the arrest of Howell Donaldson, a woman named Derlyn Roberts was beside him, making signs that made no sense.
“She sat up there and waved her arms like she was singing Jingle Bells.” Rachel Settambrino, a sign language professor at the University of South Florida, told reporters.
According to Settambrino Roberts was signing, “Fifty-one hours ago, zero 12 22 (indecipherable) murder three minutes in 14 weeks ago in old (indecipherable) murder four five 55,000 plea 10 arrest murder bush (indecipherable) three age 24,” while the chief was providing a timeline of the four shootings.
Tampa Police Department spokesman Steve Hegarty assumed full responsibility for the mishap, saying that he let Roberts in after she showed up and introduced herself as the sign language interpreter. “I allowed her to do it. I didn’t ask enough questions,” Hegarty said.
According to the New York Post, Roberts won’t face any charges. The incident is just one of several–Roberts has a lengthy police record after being arrested multiple times for fraud.