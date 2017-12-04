Home > Most Recent

Family Desperately Searching For Answers After NYC Model Found Dead In Jamaica

The 26-year-old was found beaten with her throat slit in a remote area near Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Keyaira Kelly , Staff Writer, Producer

I write what I like. I have a beach cruiser in Brooklyn that I named 'Lucy Blue.' I do my own twists and my own stunts. Follow my adventures on IG @KeyairaKelly

The family of a local Queens model is reeling after their daughter was found slain in Jamaica, CBS news reports.

Desiree Gibbon was found dead in a small town outside of Montego Bay, Jamaica, on November 26th. The 26-year-old was staying in a resort owned by her grandmother, looking for work as a bartender on the island,  when she went missing for a few days. Police found her beaten with her throat slit in the bushes of a remote town.

CBS spoke to her mother, Andrea Gibbon about the tragic incident.

“My belief is that it was a cold, calculated, planned-out murder,” she told the press. “It wasn’t a random act of violence. It’s somebody she knew, and it’s somebody she trusted.”

“In a bush in the country, where she would never have traveled, not ever,” she continued. “It was an isolated, desolate area, nothing there.”

The mourning family is desperate to get their daughter home so she can be laid to rest.

“I need her home,” her mother said. “I need to lay her to rest, and I need her here.”

Andrea, accompanied by Desiree’s father, flew to the Caribbean island searching for answers. The pair visited the unlit, isolated road where their daughter was found killed.

“It’s a terrible feeling. No words to describe it. I can’t describe how I feel right now, standing here,” Gairy Gibbon, Desiree’s father told the NYDN.

“From where she comes from in New York — where there are lights … to be left here on some dark road to die like this,” Gairy continued, surveying the eerie area.

Rest in perfect peace you beautiful angel. I’m so sorry this world is evil beyond explanation. #desireegibbon

A post shared by Malaysia "Lai Lai" Rei (@malaysiasroom) on

According to Desiree’s uncle, authorities are looking to question two young ladies attached to the case.

Desiree leaves behind her parents and two younger sisters.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Gibbons raise money to fly her body back home. The campaign has raised $22,000 of the $30,000 goal.

SOURCE: NY Daily News, CBS

Black Lives Matter Solidarity March Held In Brixton

Sistas Unite! 35 Powerful Images From The March For Black Women

36 photos Launch gallery

Sistas Unite! 35 Powerful Images From The March For Black Women

Continue reading Family Desperately Searching For Answers After NYC Model Found Dead In Jamaica

Sistas Unite! 35 Powerful Images From The March For Black Women

[caption id="attachment_2942727" align="alignleft" width="797"] Source: David Mbiyu / Getty[/caption] On Saturday (Sep 30) thousands gathered in our nation's capitol and in cities around the country for The March For Black Women which was happening in conjunction to The March for Racial Justice.  In an interview with the Washington Post, Farah Tanis, the executive director of Black Women’s Blueprint, the organization behind the March for Black Women, spoke out about the decision to hold their march on the same day in DC. “I said to myself that there will not be another March for Racial Injustice that does not truly center on black women and their issues,” Tanis said Here's a powerful look at sistas uniting to remind the world that "Black women matter."

MORE NEWS

Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery CEO Found Dead, Apparent Suicide

Rihanna Was A Golden Goddess At Her Street Dedication Ceremony In Barbados

Higher Court Orders Judge To Stop Delaying Meek Mill’s Bail Request

 

Desiree gibbon , Jamaica , Killed , Montego Bay , murder , slit , throat

Just Added
22 photosTIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals
DJ Khaled Had The Biggest Birthday Party Of The Decade
2017 Pre-Oscar Gala For The American Black Film Institute - Arrivals
Kandi Burruss Is Not Ready To Let The Sex Dungeon Controversy Go: “Stop Putting A Timeline On When I’m Supposed To Forgive & Forget”
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Alecia Morales
#MODELMONDAYS: Alecia Morais Is Taking No Prisoners
Police line
Family Desperately Searching For Answers After NYC Model Found Dead In Jamaica
7 photos2017 Toronto International Film Festival - 'Molly's Game' Premiere
#CouplesWeLove: Idris Elba’s New Bae Is So Beautiful We Can’t Even Be Mad
13 photosTy Hunter x Charming Charlie
FAB FINDS: Check Out Every Piece From Ty Hunter’s Collection With Charming Charlie
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Trump Tried To “Honor” Rosa Parks, Black Twitter Wasn’t Having Any Of It
20 photos2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Couples We Love: Newly Engaged Chanel Iman And NY Giants Player Sterling Shepard
The 2017 MAXIM Hot 100 Party - Arrivals
Eva Marcille Opens Up About Her Boyfriend, Being The ‘Ride-Or-Die’ Friend & More
Smile face of a Ronald McDonald statue outside an McDonald's...
McDonald’s Manager Gets $110K Reward For Helping Find Alleged Florida Serial Killer
close-up of the side of a coffin with brass handles
Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery CEO Found Dead, Apparent Suicide
19 photosVersace - Arrivals - Milan Fashion Week SS17
Serena’s Baby Girl! Alexis Olympia Ohanian Is Living Her Best Life On The Gram
San Francisco 49ers v Carolina Panthers
#BlackExcellence: Colin Kaepernick Wins Sports Illustrated ‘Muhammad Ali Legacy Award’
Child's hands holding an HIV awareness ribbon, Cape Town, South Africa
Everything You Need To Know About The New HIV-Preventing Vaginal Ring
US-POLITICS-HOLIDAY-CHRISTMAS-TREE-OBAMA
Ha! Former President Obama Throws Shade At Trump, Says He Has More Twitter Followers
ABC's 'How to Get Away with Murder' - Season Two
#BlackGirlMagic: Aja Naomi King Is the New Face Of L’Oreal Paris!