Home > SoBeautiful

Zendaya Lands The January Cover Of In Style Looking Like A Silver Stunner

Hello Beautiful Staff

Zendaya and her stylist/business partner Law Roach have truly turned the 21-year-old actress into a celebrity whose style you want to watch. It’s no surprise that In Style chose to start their 2018 off fashionably by placing the starlet on the January cover. Editor-In-Chief of In Style, Laura Brown, shares the two January covers.

Zendaya dons a silver Balmain jumpsuit for the cover shot paired with some chunky lace up peep-toe heels with chain details. She looks HAUTE! The photo shows the actress seemingly singing, with her eyes closed and one hand in the air.

You’re welcome. @zendaya @instylemagazine #zendaya

A post shared by Laura Brown (@laurabrown99) on

Her hair is big and bold, serving me Diana Ross vibes.

The other cover is more vibrant, showing Zendaya in a green Chloé velour jumpsuit with a cute pink pattern. She’s serving a bold blush and her triangle hair. Love it!

Beauties, which cover do you like best? Zendaya in silver or wearing the green jumpsuit? Take our poll below and tell us in the comments.

DON’T MISS:

Zendaya Is Lovely In Lilac While Hosting The Unveiling Of Bloomingdales’ Holiday Windows

Yes, Deer: Zendaya Comes Out In Slay Mode With Earth Colored Dress

#BlackGirlMagic: Zendaya Slays On July Cover Of ‘Vogue’

H&M x ERDEM Runway Show & Party - Arrivals

Zendaya Is The Best Thing That Happened To The Erdem x H&M Collection

19 photos Launch gallery

Zendaya Is The Best Thing That Happened To The Erdem x H&M Collection

Continue reading Zendaya Lands The January Cover Of In Style Looking Like A Silver Stunner

Zendaya Is The Best Thing That Happened To The Erdem x H&M Collection

On Wednesday evening at The Ebell Club of Los Angeles, H&M x ERDEM debuted their latest collection with a runway show and party. Celebs came out in droves for this affordable high-end collection. Zendaya is serving us 1950's chic housewife realness. Imaan Hammam is floral lace perfection. See the collection worn by celebs. What pieces do you want to wear?

balmain , black celebrity fashion , black celebrity style , celebrity fashion , celebrity style , Chloe , fashion , In Style , style , Zendaya

Just Added
Rihanna and The Clara Lionel Foundation Host 2nd Annual Diamond Ball - Red Carpet
Eniko Hart Flaunts Post-Pregnancy Body: ‘I Remained Stress, Drama Free’
#BlogHer16 Experts Among Us Conference
Kim Kardashian Rallies Behind 62-Year-Old Grandma Serving A Life Sentence For A One-Time Offense
Kerby Jean-Raymond
Reebok Joins Forces With Fashion Designer & Activist Kerby Jean-Raymond For New Sneaker Design
US-CRIME-SHOOTING-OREGON
Columbia PHD Student Killed By Boyfriend In Houston, Texas
ENTERTAINMENT-US-GLAMOUR-WOMEN-SUMMIT
Zendaya Lands The January Cover Of In Style Looking Like A Silver Stunner
Jeremy Piven In Conversation With Matt Lauer And Rebecca Eaton
Matt Lauer Fired From NBC News Over Inappropriate Sexual Misconduct
Mary J. Blige Independent Film Awards 2017
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Mary J. Blige In A Regal Thigh High Original At The Independent Film Awards
Marie Driven
PR 101: Celebrity Publicist Marie Driven Breaks Down The Difference Between Marketing & Publicity
LIBYA-MIGRANTS
Libya’s Slave Trade Is A Human Rights Issue. Here’s Why You Should Care.
Jhene Aiko x Pac Sun x Neff Headwear Soul Of Summer Collection Launch
Lance Gross Shaves Beard; Twitter Reacts
13 photosSerena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Honeymoon Bliss: Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian’s Kamalame Cay Villa Runs For About $35,00 A Week
Trending 'Fences' New York Screening - Arrivals
Rev. Al Sharpton Wants To Help Meek Mill Get Released, Visits Him In Prison
Celebrities Visit Broadway - March 16, 2016
David Otunga Awarded Primary Custody Over Son With Jennifer Hudson
7 photosPremiere Of Lionsgate's 'All Eyez On Me' - Arrivals
Baby Bumpin: Tia Mowry’s Adorable Maternity Moments
Trending US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION-OBAMA
Woman Indicted For Sending Homemade Bomb To Obama
R&B Super Jam
Tyrese Admits He Lied About Wife’s Pregnancy, Blames Prescription Drug Use