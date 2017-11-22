black celebrity fashion , black celebrity style , bloomingdales

Zendaya Is Lovely In Lilac While Hosting The Unveiling Of Bloomingdales’ Holiday Windows

Posted November 22, 2017

Zendaya hosted the unveiling of the Bloomingdale’s holiday window display in New York City. The beauty wore a Miu Miu dress and coat and looked absolutely beautiful. Click through the gallery to see all the fun that the actress was having (fashionably!) at the event on Tuesday evening.

1. Zendaya At Bloomingdale’s

Zendaya At Bloomingdales Source:WENN

Zendaya hosts the Bloomingdale’s holiday window unveiling.

2. Zendaya At Bloomingdale’s

Zendaya At Bloomingdales Source:WENN

The actress arrived in a Miu Miu lilac coat.

3. Zendaya At Bloomingdale’s

She was loving her look, too! She snapped a photo for her social media.

4. Zendaya At Bloomingdale’s

The purple princess!

5. Zendaya At Bloomingdale’s

This Miu Miu print is everything on the young starlet.

6. Zendaya At Bloomingdale’s

Zendaya with her stylist and business partner, Law Roach. The man behind the magic.

7. Zendaya At Bloomingdale’s

Zendaya’s purple boots helped set off the whole look. This hue is haute!

8. Zendaya At Bloomingdale’s

Yes, girl. Buy that dress.

9. Zendaya At Bloomingdale’s

Zendaya stands next to the entrance.

10. Zendaya At Bloomingdale’s

View this post on Instagram

Z at the 2017 Bloomingdale’s holiday windows unveiling in NYC

A post shared by Stacey (@zthequeenlatest) on

Zendaya turns up while hosting the Bloomingdale’s window unveiling in New York City.

