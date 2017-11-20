Home > SoBeautiful

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Did Beyoncé Nail The Theme For Serena’s Wedding?

Hello Beautiful Staff

Serena Williams was wed to Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans. The tennis queen had a star studded wedding, with everyone from Kim Kardashian to Kelly Rowland showing up. The guest of honor was none other than Beyoncé, who arrived with a longgggg, crimped, blonde ponytail weave.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

The theme for Serena and Alexis’ wedding was ‘Beauty And The Beast.’ We’re assuming this Disney theme was the reason that Bey showed up with Rapunzel-esq hair.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Her hair was done by celebrity hairstylist, Neal Farinah.

Serena Williams’ wedding.

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

Beyoncé paired her hair with an Alexandre Vauthier green asymmetrical wrap dress and silver sequined shoes. She had a black ruffle bag to accessorize the look.

Beauties, did Queen Bey nail this fairytale theme? Vote below and let us know if it’s HAUTE or NAUGHT:

