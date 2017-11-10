Jesse Jackson Leads National March In Flint To End Water Crisis

Jesse Jackson Leads National March In Flint To End Water Crisis

Photo by Jesse Jackson Leads National March In Flint To End Water Crisis

Home > ThinkBeautiful

Women In Flint Say The Water Is To Blame For Their Miscarriages

Pregnant women in the Michigan city believe they have lost their babies as a result to the contaminated H20.

Kellee Terrell , Contributing Writer

Contributing Writer

Jesse Jackson Leads National March In Flint To End Water Crisis

Source: Bill Pugliano / Getty

The Flint water crisis is affecting pregnant women in the city in a devastating way.

According to Rewire, two women living Flint spoke out that they believe they lost their babies as a result to the contaminated water.

Rachel Lauren, 30, has four healthy children and found out this past September that she was expecting her fifth.

“I was sleeping a lot, and thought, ‘Oh boy, here we go again. I was excited to have another baby.”

Lauren continued that she moved to Flint in November of 2013, just before the news of the water crisis hit. And like most residents, she used the city’s water for cooking, bathing and drinking. And, thinking nothing of it,  she did this while she was pregnant with her last child, Brielle, who is now 11 months old.

But during this most recent pregnancy, she says she experienced serious side effects.

“I know people say it’s normal to bleed old blood sometimes but I never had this before,” she said.

From there, Lauren claim she cramping heavily. She went to the bathroom and passed a lot of bright red blood onto a tissue.

“I felt an overwhelming sense of loss and started to cry. I knew I had lost my baby,” she said.

Later, doctors confirmed that she had miscarried with her amniotic sac still inside of her.

Sadly, she was told she would pass it later.

Doctors say they can’t confirm that the water played a factor in why she lost her baby, but she is clear: It was the water.

“I’m only 30, I’ve had normal healthy pregnancies and four beautiful, healthy children. Now, all of a sudden, I can’t carry a baby?” she said.

Granted miscarriages can happen to anyone, but it cannot be denied that while the city’s population rose by 58 percent, the fertility rates in the city dropped by 12 percent, say the Detroit Free Press.

Another woman shared her story too.

Nakiya Wakes, 42, has miscarried twice, including one last month, since 2014.

“I lost twins again last month,” she said. The first on October 4, and the second on October 27. “It’s devastating. I really believe it’s the water.”

Local activists have co-signed on the women’s claims.

“There have been far too many miscarriages to count,” local activist Melissa Mays told Rewire.

“It’s sad because we have no idea what the heavy metals, carcinogenic byproducts, bacteria, and whatever else we have been, and are still being, exposed to has done to our bodies. Will our sons have low sperm counts? How many young girls will not be able to become mothers because their eggs are poisoned? We just don’t know, and the State of Michigan just wants to sweep it all under the rug like it’s all in the past.”

She added: “I’m never going to trust Flint water again. The damage is already done.A lot of people are still upset. A lot of people have lost their trust. It’s ridiculous what they have done to us. I want people to be aware that we are still struggling and that reports of all the pipes being replaced and the water being safe are not true.”

Read Rewire’s full report here.

RELATED NEWS:

Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film With Queen Latifah And Jill Scott

REVIEW: How Lifetime ‘FLINT’ Puts A National Class And Race Crisis Back Into Conversation

Trump’sTwitter Fingers Take Over While Puerto Rico &amp; Flint Face Severe Crisis

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hosts Exclusive Birthday Celebration - Arrivals

#WaterForFlint: Celebs Give Back To The City In Crisis In Amazing Ways

11 photos Launch gallery

#WaterForFlint: Celebs Give Back To The City In Crisis In Amazing Ways

Continue reading Women In Flint Say The Water Is To Blame For Their Miscarriages

#WaterForFlint: Celebs Give Back To The City In Crisis In Amazing Ways

fertility , Flint MI , Flint Water Crisis , Miscarriage

Just Added
Trending Marvel Studios Hall H Panel
Hail Wakanda! Black Twitter Loses It Over New ‘Black Panther’ Movie Posters
Marc Jacobs - Arrivals - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Nicki Minaj’s Brother Found Guilty Of Child Rape
Utah Jazz v LA Clippers - Game Seven
Southern Living: Beyoncé & Jay Z Had Dinner At Legendary New Orleans Restaurant, Dooky Chase
9th Annual Manifest Your Destiny Toy Drive And Fundraiser - Arrivals
‘LHHH’ Star Moniece Slaughter’s Brother Believes He’s Engaged To Rihanna
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Is Tamar Braxton Upset With Her Mother Over Domestic Violence Allegations?
Trending Wendy Williams' Wendy Digital Event
Wendy Williams Allegedly Battling Anxiety And Insomnia
Trending R&B Super Jam
Tyrese In Latest Video Cries, Cooks And Twerks
'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Red Carpet Stunner Rihanna To Co-Host 2018 Met Gala
Trending Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Producing FOX Series About Laurieann Gibson’s Life
FOX Fall Party - Arrivals
Terry Crews Filed A Police Report Against Hollywood Exec Who Allegedly Groped Him
New Year's Eve 2017 In Times Square
Say WHAT?! Mariah Carey Accused Of Sexual Harassment
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - August 15, 2017
She Ready: Tiffany Haddish Preps To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’
Tami Roman & Shaunie O' Neal
Hanging Up Her Jersey? Tami Roman Is Reportedly Leaving ‘Basketball Wives: LA’
Noting down the most important points from the lecture
Teacher Suspended After Threatening Black Student: ‘That’s How People Like You Get Shot’
Vincent Herbert And Tamar Braxton Host A Night To Celebrate Tamar's GRAMMY Nominations
Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Divorce: ‘That Last Time Was The Last Time’
Telfar Fall/Winter 2017 Runway Show
Liberian-American Fashion Designer Telfar Wins First Place In Vogue Fashion Fund Competition