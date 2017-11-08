Home > SoBeautiful

Liberian-American Fashion Designer Telfar Wins First Place In Vogue Fashion Fund Competition

Hello Beautiful Staff

Congratulations are in order for designer Telfar Clemens! He received the first place prize in the 2017 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund after competing with 10 other designers in the high profile competition.

Coming into the fashion world with his line of designs in 2005, Telfar’s creations have been featured in high-profile boutiques around New York City. The challenging competition featured other designers who are up and coming in the fashion world. The contestants had the coveted opportunity to network with industry giants, including American Vogue Editor-In-Chief, Anna Wintour and CEO of the CFDA, Steven Kolb.

The runners-up went home with $150,000 in cash while Telfar walked away with the top prize of $400,000. Not bad at all!

You can check out some of Telfar’s work here.

At Day Two of New York Fashion Week, we witnessed a beautiful presentation at Jason Wu, with gold, grommets, and beautiful handbags. Chromat kept it sexy and brings us funky bathing suits. Telfar, the African-American designer from queens didn't disappoint with oversized style and stylish stripes. Get into the best looks.

