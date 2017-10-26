BlackExcellence: Students Rap About Academic Goals [VIDEO]

Sonya Eskridge is a writer from Maryland, who started her news career in radio at the age of 17. After graduating from Virginia Tech, she went on to write for a national publication where she was able to mold her personal voice. Always looking for ways to inform on important issues--or share her love of nerdy and girly things—Sonya thoroughly enjoys writing about a wide range of subjects.

Two young ladies are making the grade and serving up rhymes in a hot track about academic excellence.

The pair, 11-year-old 6th graders from Milwaukee Excellence Charter School in Wisconsin, have become the voice of their academy with a song called Excellence First.

Borrowing a beat from Tee Grizley‘s First Day Out, 6th Grade teacher Terrance Sims used music to reach his class.

“I push to connect with my students culturally and get them excited about college and learning,” Terrance told Hello Beautiful.

He hoped to encourage the kids to keep striving to achieve their dreams, driving home the point that they don’t have time to play about their goals. Specifically, that goal is getting a college education.

But what started out as a simple bop grew into a creative extracurricular for the kids.

“I wrote this song to get kids excited for the new school year and it picked up steam and turned into a full video,” Terrance explained. “It was a great experience as it kicked off our performing arts club.”

Check out the video for Excellence First because the girls are delivering bars.

RELATED STORIES:

Peak Black Excellence: Family Of Graduates’ Photo Trends On Facebook

#BlackExcellence: Three Of The ‘Central Park Five’ Graduate From High School

How Gyrl Wonder Encourages Young Black Girls To Reach Their Goals

Also On HelloBeautiful: