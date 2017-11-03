Black Woman Visciously Attacked After Rejecting The Advances Of Cat Callers

In another tragic case of fragile masculinity, a Detroit woman was maced and beaten after rejecting the advances of street harassers, WDIC reports.
The young woman, who does not want to be identified, was getting off the bus at her local community college when she was attacked.
“A guy was walking behind her when she got off the bus, I guess a little distance behind her,” said the woman’s stepmother Ingrid Pittman. “He hollered out to her, ‘Can you give me a hug?’ She started walking faster, and he started walking faster behind her. She started to run.”
According to Pittman, a vehicle resembling a black jeep pulled up on the side of her stepdaughter and three guys exited the car.
“They were trying to get her in the vehicle, and with her kind of fighting back, they Maced her in the face, beat her up and left her on the ground.”
The victim was found unconscious in the parking lot.
The suspects are still at large. Police are now asking the community for clues to locate the assailants.
If you have tips, you can email the Westland Michigan Police Department at crimetips@wlpd.net.
SOURCES: The Root, Click On Detroit
RELATED LINKS
Authorities Locate Second Man Sought In Connection With Manhattan Terror Attack
The Breeder, The Sexual Deviant & The Bitch: How The Rhetoric About Black Femininity Breeds Violence
‘They Want Me To Hunt’: Inside A Black Female NYPD Officer’s Fight Against Her Own Department
Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Shea Moisture Strengthen, Grow + Restore Conditioner
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
1 of 25
2. Shea Moisture Coconut Hibiscus Curl + Style Milk
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
2 of 25
3. Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla Sulfate-Free Shampoo
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
3 of 25
4. Carol's Daughter Mimosa Hair Honey Shine Pomade
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
4 of 25
5. Carol's Daughter Hair Milk Leave-In Moisturizer
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
5 of 25
6. As I Am Coconut CoWash Cleansing Conditioner
Source:Courtesy of Walmart
6 of 25
7. Organix Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo
Source:courtesy of Organix
7 of 25
8. Cantu Shea Butter Leave-In Conditioner
Source:Cantu
8 of 25
9. Cantu Shea Butter Twist And Lock Gel
Source:Cantu
9 of 25
10. Beautiful Textures Tangle Taming Shampoo
Source:courtesy of Beautiful Textures
10 of 25
11. Beautiful Textures Moisture Butter
Source:courtesy of Beautiful Textures
11 of 25
12. Ojon Damage Reverse Shampoo
Source:courtesy of Ojon
12 of 25
13. Ojon Damage Reverse Conditioner
Source:courtesy of Ojon
13 of 25
14. OBIA Curl Hydration Spray
Source:OBIA
14 of 25
15. Ouidad Heat and Humidity Gel
Source:courtesy of Ouidad
15 of 25
16. Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Gel
Source:Ouidad
16 of 25
17. Curly Hair Solutions Curl Keeper
Source:Curly Hair Solutions
17 of 25
18. Curl Junkie Coffee-Coco Curl Creme Lite
Source:Curl Junkie
18 of 25
19. Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo
Source:Moroccanoil
19 of 25
20. Moroccanoil Hydrating Conditioner
Source:Moroccanoil
20 of 25
21. Moroccanoil Hair Treatment
Source:Moroccanoil
21 of 25
22. Yarok Hair
Source:yarokhair.com
22 of 25
23. WEN Chaz Dean Sweet Almond Mint Cleansing Conditioner
Source:ChazDean.com
23 of 25
24. Jane Carter Solution All Natural Nourish and Shine for Dry Hair and Dry Skin
Source:Jane Carter Solution
24 of 25
25. Pantene Pro-V Truly Natural Hair Co-Wash Conditioner
Source:Pantene/Pantene.com
25 of 25